Premier League

Callum Hudson-Odoi Outlines Goals & Ambitions at Chelsea

By Matt Debono
 9 days ago

Callum Hudson-Odoi has discussed his goals and ambitions when playing for Chelsea.

The 20-year-old started for the Blues against Norwich City on Saturday in the Premier League following the absences of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner through injury.

Hudson-Odoi was told by Thomas Tuchel to prove himself and he did just that. Despite receiving an earful from the Chelsea boss inside the first five minutes, he went on to get on the scoresheet against Canaries, slotting past Tim Krul after an outstanding through ball from Mateo Kovacic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13MCA1_0cbIHWST00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea ran riot at Stamford Bridge, scoring seven goals, which would've boosted Hudson-Odoi's confidence heading into Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie against Southampton.

He was put in his favourite position out on the left wing, and the English winger revealed what he hopes to contribute to the Chelsea side when selected.

"My aim when playing in the front three is to score goals and make assists, but contributing to the team as much as possible will help me no matter what," he told the official Chelsea website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tPzvW_0cbIHWST00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"So I think to myself that I've got to work hard, keep improving, keep showing the work off the ball as well, but it is helping by scoring and making assists as well.

"That is my favourite position, I’ve always played there. No matter where I play I will give my best whatever position it is but I feel most comfortable there. I have been playing there all my life so I know the position very well."

Tuchel hinted that Hudson-Odoi would play on Tuesday when the Saints make the trip to capital. It will be another chance for him to show his qualities as Lukaku and Werner remain sidelined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMYGY_0cbIHWST00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"He played well against Malmo and had a good game today (Saturday) but there are still things to improve and to work on.

"Now it is on him. It is like I said before the game, he needs to show that he is able to produce performances like this consistently and now is the time to show.

"Next opportunity will be Tuesday."

