CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ilkay Gundogan Provides Update on Fitness Following Recent Injury Struggles

By Harry Siddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 9 days ago

Since scoring the first goal in a 5-0 rout of Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium, Ilkay Gundogan's Manchester City season hasn't really got going.

The German suffered a groin strain in a 0-0 draw with Southampton and only just returned to action on Saturday's 2-0 win against Burnley.

Gundogan marked his return to the starting XI by scoring the opening goal of the night against Brighton. Capitalising on a goalkeeping error, the midfielder was on hand to tap home.

Speaking to Manchester City after the game, the 31-year-old has been discussing his return to fitness and how nice it was to get straight back on the scoresheet upon his return.

"Obviously being out for a few weeks, also in the early stages of the season, is never really good," Gundogan admitted.

"But I tried to keep my feeling high, and try to maintain as good as possible during that time, try to work hard, and today was a very good step for me.

"Getting 40, 45 minutes midweek in the Champions League was good, and then the start today even better. That's how it works, when you come from an injury, come back step by step."

Gundogan will be now looking to slowly build back his match sharpness ahead of a vital run of fixtures in three competitions.

The German was a vital player in Manchester City's 2020/21 title-winning season, proving himself to be a reliable goalscorer and a valuable member of the starting XI.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Brighton 1-4 Manchester City: Ilkay Gundogan, a Phil Foden brace and an injury-time Riyad Mahrez strike sees Pep Guardiola's side run rampant on the south coast as the Seagulls' wings are clipped

Chelsea scored seven, you say? Hold my beer, Manchester City almost seemed to say as they stormed to 3-0 amid a breathless opening half hour at the Amex Stadium. They peppered Brighton’s goal with nine shots in that first half – the most of any Premier League side this season – and scored with three of them. It was a performance of complete control against a Brighton team who, until today, had been Fort Knox-like.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Manchester City#Etihad Stadium#Arsenal#German#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
CityXtra

Leaked: 2022/2023 Man City Away Kit Details Revealed

The Premier League champions only recently wore their new third kit for the first time since its launch, in a 4-1 victory against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday evening. A number of Manchester City supporters have strongly slammed Puma for the release, which has seen outrage amongst the...
MANCHESTER, NY
CityXtra

German Club Can Sign Man City Defender For Seven-Figure Sum On One Condition

Signing on a season-long loan late in the previous summer transfer window, Ko Itakura has been playing for Bundesliga 2 side Schalke 04. The 24-year-old originally signed for Manchester City from Japanese first division side Kawasaki Frontale in 2019, and was immediately sent out on loan to FC Groningen in the Eredivisie for two seasons.
SOCCER
CityXtra

Source Reveals Man City Rising Star Came Close to NOT Signing Professional Contract With Premier League Champions

Scoring his first Champions League against Club Brugge last Tuesday was always going to thrust Cole Palmer even further into the limelight. Expectations are high, with some fans desperate for the 'next Phil Foden' to come through the Manchester City academy. His development will have to be carefully handled, but there's definitely promising signs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
180
Followers
2K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy