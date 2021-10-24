CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Pope urges countries to stop returning migrants to 'concentration camps' in Libya

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E55UM_0cbIHPHO00
© Getty Images

Pope Francis on Sunday urged countries to stop returning migrants to “concentration camps” in Libya, contending that they suffer “inhumane violence” in those facilities.

Francis, while speaking to the public in St. Peter’s Square, urged the international community to find “lasting solutions” to manage the flow of migrants from Libya and other nations.

“I express my closeness to the thousands of migrants, refugees and others in need of protection in Libya,” Francis said, according to The Associated Press. “I never forget you, I hear your cries and I pray for you.”

“So many of these men, women and children are subject to inhumane violence,” he added. “Yet again I ask the international community to keep the promises to search for common, concrete and lasting solutions to manage the migratory flows in Libya and in all the Mediterranean.”

The pope noted the particular suffering of migrants who are returned to other countries after being rescued at sea, adding that the Libyan facilities they are held in “are true concentration camps.”

“We need to stop sending back [migrants] to unsafe countries and to give priority to the saving of human lives at sea with protocols of rescue and predictable disembarking, to guarantee them dignified conditions of life, alternatives to detention, regular paths of migration and access to asylum procedures,” Francis said.

The pontiff’s comments join the chorus of scrutiny from United Nations refugee agency and human rights organizations that have condemned the Libyan migrant facilities, where beatings, rape and other forms or torture have been documented, according to the AP.

A U.N. investigation published earlier this month found that Libya has likely been committing war crimes and crimes against humanity since 2016, primarily against civilians and migrants who were detained when traveling to Europe.

The report was released amid the country’s recent crackdown and detention of more than 5,000 migrants, some of of whom are women and children, according to the AP.

Libya has served as a transit point for migrants who are leaving poverty and war in Africa and the Middle East.

Comments / 38

Arti D
9d ago

The Vatican has enough paintings, antiques, and gold they could sell and take care of almost all the world's poor. I'm sure Jesus would be so proud of their hoarded collection.

Reply(1)
19
Ken Cartledge
8d ago

You take them in you have billions in gold art etc lead by example opens your land and doors and support them stop telling others what to do

Reply(1)
4
jorge martinez
9d ago

The Vatican should open their doors to refugees, that's what Jesus would have done.

Reply(2)
16
Related
Times Daily

Evacuation flights for migrants start again in Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations said on Friday that it has resumed humanitarian evacuation flights for migrants stranded in Libya after authorities suspended them for several months. The announcement comes after a massive crackdown on migrants by Libyan security forces. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
IMMIGRATION
San Diego Union-Tribune

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia's prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital A move on the capital of Addis Ababa is a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out a year ago between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones who had long dominated the national government
POLITICS
The Independent

International envoy warns of Bosnia breakup amid tensions

The chief international representative in Bosnia is warning that the war-scarred Balkan nation could face the biggest “existential threat of the post-war period” if the international community does not curb threatened separatist actions by Bosnian Serbs.In a report scheduled for delivery to the U.N. Security Council this week, High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt said “the prospects of further division and conflict are very real,” if Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik withdraws Serb troops from the Bosnian army and creates a separate Serb force.Those moves and other threats, if carried out, would "ultimately undermine the state’s ability...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
AFP

Sudan mediators hit 'hurdles' after coup

Just over a week after Sudan's top general locked up political leaders and seized power sparking mass protests and a deadly crackdown, mediators are seeking to restore the transition to civilian rule. - 'Burnt' - It triggered nationwide mass protests against the military -- demonstrations met by a deadly crackdown by security forces, resulting in at least a dozen people killed and scores wounded.
POLITICS
The Independent

US envoy urges Sudan general to restore civilian-led govt

A senior U.S. diplomat on Tuesday urged Sudan’s top general to restore the country's civilian-led government as mediation efforts pressed on to resolve the civilian-military dispute that was capped by last week’s coup in the African nation.U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffery Feltman said Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan should allow Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his Cabinet to resume their work and release government officials and politicians detained in connection with the takeover.Hamdok has been under house arrest since the military takeover, led by Burhan, though he has been allowed to meet with visiting foreign mediators. The...
WORLD
AFP

US sees promise in Sudan protest 'restraint'

A US envoy on Tuesday applauded what he saw as restraint during Sudan's demonstrations against the military coup, seeing a hopeful sign for a peaceful return to civilian-backed rule. The United States had voiced alarm and warned Sudan's military not to use force ahead of mass protests called for Saturday over the October 25 ouster of the civilian leadership. Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, said that death toll of three was "far too many" but added, "We also commend those members of security forces who exercised restraint and upheld their obligations to respect human rights." Feltman said demonstrators also showed restraint by mostly avoiding sensitive military sites.
PROTESTS
Derrick

US urges NKorea to stop missile tests and return to talks

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A senior U.S. diplomat on Sunday urged North Korea to refrain from additional missile tests and resume nuclear diplomacy, days after the North fired off its first underwater-launched ballistic missile in two years. Sung Kim, the U.S. envoy on North Korea, spoke after meeting with...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concentration Camps#Crimes Against Humanity#War Crimes#The Associated Press#Libyan#United Nations#Ap#U N
The Independent

US wants probe into claims of mass torture of detainees by Myanmar’s military

The US State Department has demanded a thorough investigation into claims that Myanmar’s military was exposing detainees to brutal torture techniques ever since it wrested power after a military coup.Washington said it was “outraged and disturbed” by reports that Myanmar’s military regime had been using “systematic torture”. “Reports of torture in Burma must be credibly investigated and those responsible for such abuses must be held accountable,” the said the state department’s statement.The United Nations’ top expert on human rights in Myanmar also called for strong international pressure on the Myanmar Junta, which has been in power in the country ever...
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
MILITARY
FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
foreigndesknews.com

Pictures of China’s Controversial New Jet Have Emerged

The first images of the much anticipated two-seat Chengdu J-20 have emerged in various news reports, a development which for the first time shines a light on new dimensions of Chinese fifth-generation stealth fighter modernization. These reports show images of the new aircraft, long rumored to be in development by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

The Hill

377K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy