Though my career as a high school cornerback was short-lived and mostly forgettable, I have one vivid memory of lining up against someone who was, by every measure, more talented. It was the fourth game of my last season playing organized football, in a division of Miami football that was less a feeder for top colleges and more a place for broadly unathletic goobers such as myself. Most teams just ran the ball or threw short slants, so my responsibilities as a cornerback were to keep everything in front of me and help corral running backs on the occasional toss play.

