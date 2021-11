Tiger King season 2 is right around the corner and just about everyone is ready to see the rest of the story. Everybody, that is, except for Carole Baskin. She let the world know how she felt about the continuation of the series shortly after the trailer dropped. To be fair, the show painted her as a villain at times in the first installment. Then, the internet latched onto the implication that she murdered her ex-husband. As a result, she and her husband filed a lawsuit against Netflix and the show’s producers.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 HOURS AGO