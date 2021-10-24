‘American Pickers’ Fans Flood ‘Halloween’ Post Urging Show to Bring Back Frank Fritz

American Pickers is Mike Wolfe’s show. There’s no doubt about that. He was the one who spent years trying to get it made by filming his picking exploits and sending the footage out to networks. That said, Frank Fritz was a pillar of the History Channel product from the show’s beginning in 2010. And the announcement of Fritz’s departure earlier this year has a left bad taste in fans’ mouths. They continue to let the show know their feelings about the situation at every opportunity.

The official American Pickers Twitter account recently shared a “pick or treat” Halloween post to promote merchandise.

Fans previously complained that the show’s merchandise still included the likeness of the ousted Frank Fritz. It looks like American Pickers has since removed that merch from its online store. But the true source of fan frustration is evident. Many simply aren’t willing to support the show in Frank’s absence.

Others may have been willing to continue watching the show but found an empty space where Fritz used to be.

“SHAME on ALL of YOU! My family hasn’t watched this show since Frank left! IMO, Mikes brother is absolutely boring! At least Frank made the show entertaining!” another Twitter user replied to the American Pickers post.

Frank Fritz’s Departure From ‘American Pickers’

What led to Frank Fritz’s ousting from American Pickers in the first place? Well, it looks like at least some of the blame falls on the beloved personality’s shoulders.

Fritz cites a back surgery, among other health issues, as the reason American Pickers chose not to invite him back for another season.

“I haven’t talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is,” Fritz told The Sun in July.

It appears that the back surgery played a role in the show deciding not to include Frank Fritz going forward. But Fritz’s history of substance abuse also came to light around the same time. Fritz was dealing with alcoholism and checked himself into rehab.

“I went to rehab, and I’ve been sober now for 11 months. I didn’t like drinking anymore. My mom was an alcoholic, and she died five years ago and it was alcohol-related. My grandfather was an alcoholic, and he died. That didn’t sit well with me,” Fritz told The Sun.

This likely played a role in the show’s decision to move away from Fritz. The fact of the matter remains—fans want him back.