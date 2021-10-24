CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist Sam Francis Gets His First Comprehensive Biography

Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Sam Francis lived a life that was made for biography. Born in 1923 in San Mateo, California, the artist now known for his massive, brightly colored abstract canvases taught himself to paint while he was encased for three years in a full-body...

