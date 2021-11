A man biking along the Jack River in a rural borough of Alaska was charged and attacked by a brown bear earlier this week, Alaska State Troopers have said. The cyclist told officials the animal was roughly 30 feet away when it began to run at him. He “jumped” off his bicycle and “began yelling at the bear,” which he estimated to weigh around 500 pounds, according to the troopers. Their report noted the man was carrying a gun, but did not fire it. Instead, as the bear got closer, he fell to the ground and covered his head, kicking at the predator.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO