Mike Rowe Tried to Work in Trades, Took a ‘Long Time’ to Realize He Wasn’t Cut Out for It

By Thad Mitchell
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
Former “Dirty Jobs” star Mike Rowe might just be the most interesting man in the world — or at least he gives the Dos Equis guys a run. While he might mostly be known for his time on “Dirty Jobs,” Mike Rowe has done. in his lifetime. He actually...

Outsider.com

Mike Rowe Reveals What ‘Dirty Jobbers’ Know That Average People Don’t

According to Mike Rowe, America relies on “dirty jobbers.” And they know that. So they show up for work even on their worst days. Dirty Jobbers are the people who keep America running. They keep the power on and the sewers clean. They do all the tedious, dangerous, and sometimes ugly work that keeps food on our tables, our cars functioning, and our homes safe. Really, trade workers are always in the background ensuring we live comfortably. And usually, we’re so used to our standard of living that we don’t notice how much dirty jobbers do for us.
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

‘Dirty Jobs’: How Mike Rowe’s Grandfather Influenced His Life and Work

Do you have a grandparent that is extra special to you? For Dirty Jobs star Mike Rowe, that person is his beloved grandfather. By now it goes without saying, but most people know Mike Rowe from his time on Dirty Jobs. The popular Discovery Channel show follows in the footsteps of our nation’s workers who perform dirty, and sometimes, downright disgusting jobs. Rowe also starred in the CNN series called Somebody’s Gotta Do It. Both shows are very similar.
CELEBRITIES
Mike Rowe
mediaite.com

WATCH: Fox & Friends Comes to a Screeching Halt as Brian Kilmeade Googles Something

The relaxed nature of Fox & Friends was in full bloom Tuesday morning as Brian Kilmeade’s on-air googling of something brought the show to a screeching halt. At the top of each hour, Fox & Friends shows a remote shot of a city or town across America, and at the start of the 8 a.m. hour on Tuesday, the college town of Champaign-Urbana (home of the Fighting Illini of the University of Illinois) was featured. The origins of the name Champaign became a must-know bit of trivia for Kilmeade, whose unique focus on his iPad reading perhaps a Wikipedia entry, commandeered the show and brought roughly 10 seconds of dead air.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
extratv

Reality Star Trevor Jones Dead at 34

“Millionaire Matchmaker” alum Trevor Jones has died at the age of 34. Earlier this month, Jones died unexpectedly of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, his friends revealed on his GoFundMe page. According to MayoClinic.com, vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome “can cause the walls of your blood vessels, intestines or uterus to rupture.”. The page...
CELEBRITIES
#Gene#Plough Magazine
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg Schools Guest Co-Host Michele Tafoya: 'White People Need to Step Up!'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Michele Tafoya should probably stick to sportscasting. On Tuesday morning, the NFL sideline reporter sat down for her first of two days as The View guest co-host, and she quickly sent the show spiraling with comments about COVID-19, "culture wars," and teaching children about racism. Tafoya's bizarre asides were repeatedly shut down by Whoopi Goldberg, who suggested the guest co-host was being willfully obtuse about major topics of the day, particularly systemic racism. "You know — you live in the United States," said the longtime moderator, her voice dripping with disdain. "You know that color of the skin has been mattering to people for years."
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Did Not Seem Pleased with Behavior of Recent Contestant

During Sunday night’s primetime episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, host Pat Sajak seemed ever so slightly annoyed with special guest Mario Cantone. The Sex and the City actor was one of three new celebrity contestants on the popular game show last night. And let’s just say he left quite the impression during his appearance, but mostly in a good way. Cantone got off to a hot start when he answered the show’s first puzzle. He also went on to secure a huge payday for his favorite charity.
TV SHOWS
mediaite.com

WATCH: Jillian Mele Gets Emotional Announcing She’s Leaving Fox News

Jillian Mele announced Friday morning that she is leaving Fox News in an emotional final segment to Fox & Friends First. “Today is my last day here at fox News,” Mele said, already holding back tears. “This, as you know, has been the most difficult decision I have ever made in my life. In part because I love working here and I love the people here because you are friends. You are family. And I feel so blessed to have had this time here but, ultimately I had to do what was right for me and I thank you for welcoming me into your home every single morning.”
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment
General Motors
Jobs
Celebrities
Bored Panda

30 Funny Conversations That People Overheard At University And Decided They’re Too Good Not To Share

We respect people’s privacy, so we tend to minimize the amount of eavesdropping and gossiping we do. However, sometimes we can’t help it—the things that we accidentally overhear are soooo good that we just can’t wait to share them with all of our friends and, well, everyone online. If you keep your ears open, you might hear the most hilarious and bizarre things echoing down the halls of your college or university. Higher education provides enough gossip-worthy tea and beans for spilling to keep us all entertained for days on end.
EDUCATION
Bored Panda

50 Times Siblings Pulled Such Great Pranks, They Just Had To Share Them Online

The best thing about being part of a family is the fact that someone truly understands you and knows who you are, in your heart of hearts. It’s our greatest strength… and our biggest weakness. You see, when you move aside all the wholesomeness and heart-warming stuff, you realize that the people closest to you have an unprecedented wealth of information on how to push your buttons and make you laugh. Maybe even at the same time! That’s where practical jokes come in.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Beverly Tyler Quit Acting After She Was Rejected by Barney Fife

During the successful television run of “The Andy Griffith Show,” there were many guests stars who appeared in the beloved sitcom. One of those guest stars was actress Beverly Tyler, according to MeTV. She appeared as the character of Gladys “Melissa” Stevens. However, soon after her appearance in “The Andy Griffith Show,” Tyler gave up acting for good.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

