Mike Rowe Tried to Work in Trades, Took a ‘Long Time’ to Realize He Wasn’t Cut Out for It

Jillian Mele announced Friday morning that she is leaving Fox News in an emotional final segment to Fox & Friends First. “Today is my last day here at fox News,” Mele said, already holding back tears. “This, as you know, has been the most difficult decision I have ever made in my life. In part because I love working here and I love the people here because you are friends. You are family. And I feel so blessed to have had this time here but, ultimately I had to do what was right for me and I thank you for welcoming me into your home every single morning.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO