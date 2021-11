Country music legend Loretta Lynn has always been an open book when it comes to the intrigue surrounding her 19th century house. The Loretta Lynn Ranch is situated in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, a town which she now completely owns. The singer moved into the property with her husband Mooney in the 1960s. In recent years, she moved into a newly-built home and no longer resides in the original one.

HURRICANE MILLS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO