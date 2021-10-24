Former Kentucky teacher guilty of child pornography

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A federal jury last week found a former Kentucky teacher guilty of producing child pornography and cyberstalking the student he victimized, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

According to an account of events from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in London, in 2018 Charles Evans Hall persuaded the child to set up a secret Snapchat account to send him sexually explicit pictures and videos. The 48-year-old Hall, who taught at Letcher Middle School in Letcher County, also physically molested the minor.

Kentucky State Police seized Hall’s cell phone in November 2018, but he continued to stalk the girl online. Hall used Instagram to repeatedly contact her, asking her to destroy evidence and threatening her when she refused. Even after Hall was arrested he continued to cyberstalk the child through an intermediary, telling her to lie to law enforcement, the office said.

A jury deliberated for 30 minutes before finding Hall guilty on Wednesday. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 22 and faces up to 35 years in prison.