Mortgage rates increased above the 3% mark once again, rising to 3.09% for the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, according to the latest data from Freddie Mac. "Mortgage rates continued to rise this week due to the trajectory of both the economy and the pandemic," Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater said in a press release Thursday. "Even as the availability of existing homes is improving, prices remain high due to homebuyer demand and limitations on housing starts and permits resulting from the ongoing labor and material shortages. Despite these countervailing forces, we expect the housing market to remain strong as we head into the end of the year."

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO