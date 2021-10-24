CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major League Baseball work stoppage almost certain on Dec. 2

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
Times Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — Baseball’s ninth work stoppage and first in 26 years appears almost...

www.timesdaily.com

WXIA 11 Alive

World Series Game 5 may be the last night ever for this baseball tradition

ATLANTA — The Braves and Astros matchup in Atlanta Sunday could mark the end of an era in Major League Baseball, and it's one that has some fans fiercely divided. Since the founding of the National League in 1876, the pitchers have had to pick up the bat and hit for themselves when their turn in the lineup came around. That could be coming to an end.
MLB
The Conversation U.S.

How much longer will major league baseball stay in the closet?

In his 1990 autobiography, “Behind the Mask: My Double Life in Baseball,” Dave Pallone, a gay major league umpire who was quietly fired in 1988 after rumors about his sexual orientation circulated in the baseball world, contended that there were enough gay major league players to create an All-Star team. Since then, attitudes and laws about homosexuality have changed. High-profile figures in business, politics, show business, education, the media, the military and sports have come out of the closet. Athletes in three of the five major U.S. male team sports – the NBA, NFL and MLS – have come out while...
NFL
Free Lance-Star

DONNIE JOHNSTON: Atlanta gets revenge on Major League Baseball

HOPEFULLY MAJOR League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred will have the good taste not to attend this weekend’s World Series games in Atlanta. Manfred, you may recall, threw politics into baseball this summer when he moved the All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver because Georgia passed a bill that required voters to show a photo ID when going to the polls, among other things.
MLB
eastvillagetimes.com

Does Major League Baseball have a death wish?

Major League Baseball’s Collective Bargaining Agreement will come to an end on December 1– unless the two sides can find a middle ground. Both are flirting with disaster. True, players and owners have taken a hit thanks to the pandemic, especially during the truncated season last year. Owners put their losses at $3 billion, players at more than 60 percent of earnings. But the plight of millionaires and billionaires hardly resonates with fans who have lost their jobs, their homes, even their loved ones.
MLB
The Independent

Major League Baseball has shown its real face — so don’t root for anyone in the World Series

Remember April, when Major League Baseball (MLB) pulled this year’s All-Star game from Georgia to protest the state’s new restrictive voting law? At the time MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft. Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”But that was six months ago, an eternity in this country’s short attention span. Tonight’s opening game in the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros will...
MLB
