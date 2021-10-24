CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson looks a lot like the Panthers this year.

Re: Clemson looks a lot like the Panthers this year. Just like that from a promising 3-0 to 3-4 now for the Panthers. Well it isn’t because the Panthers have ever drafted. a Clemson player. Hope they go 0fer the rest of the way. GSCtiger®. All-TigerNet [11815]. TigerPulse: 100%....

The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
The Spun

Browns Suffer Crushing Injury Blow Against The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are going to have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers without the services of right tackle Jack Conklin for the rest of the afternoon. Conklin, who missed the Browns’ last two games with a knee injury, exited today’s game in the first half after hurting his elbow. He was carted off the field.
profootballnetwork.com

Allen Robinson, Damien Harris are 2 players teams should trade at the NFL trade deadline

Sometimes, it’s difficult to face reality. Teams like the Chicago Bears or the New England Patriots, for example, might feel as though they’re on the fringes of playoff contention. But as postseason hopes dwindle, it makes sense for those clubs to evaluate what they could get for players like Allen Robinson and Damien Harris, respectively. Let’s look at five players that should be traded before the NFL trade deadline hits on November 2.
tigernet.com

TNET: Clemson's struggling offense looking for an identity

Clemson’s once-potent offense lacks an identity, and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says he’s never gone this late in a season without knowing exactly what the identity is. He also wants more explosive plays in his offense. Full Story ». Enjoy TigerNet? Upgrade and get your ® today, thanks!. Varsity [220]
The Spun

Look: Clemson Just Benched QB D.J. Uiagalelei

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei entered this season with high expectations, in large part because he played well in relief of Trevor Lawrence last year. Clearly, the sophomore signal-caller hasn’t lived up to the hype this season, and moments ago, Dabo Swinney reached his breaking point. Immediately after Uiagalelei’s shovel pass...
WTOP

Clemson, Brownell look to keep ACC momentum growing

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s Brad Brownell acknowledged the water took a lot longer to boil on his men’s basketball program than he would’ve liked. These days, Brownell believes the Tigers have a rising basketball brand that stands strong in the powerhouse Atlantic Coast Conference. Brownell enters his 12th season...
Scarlet Nation

PODCAST: An inside look at Clemson

No. 23 Pitt is set to host Clemson on Saturday. To get ready for the game, we were joined by Larry Williams of TigerIllustrated.com to talk about Clemson and what to expect this weekend.
tigernet.com

Clemson and other big name name schools not looking good. So what's changed this year...

To me it's all this NIL crap and social media awareness. Our seniors use to always vote no on social.media during the year bc it was too much of a distraction. This year they allowed it bc they could make money off it posting stuff. Their image. With Dabo making remarks about how young and immature we are, it just seems like this could be part of the problem and for other programs as well. 🤷 I will say also that our problems on offense are not just directed at one player or position. Everything has to click as a unit to pull off a play effectively. What we lack is veteran leadership and confidence in knowing what we are going to go out and do every game. I saw DJ hit wrs , Shipley, and Galloway right in the hands and they all drop them wide open. Then when Taisun comes in they catch them. To me that's what's odd. Also what's odd is why out coached won't exploit the middle of the field more often. I mean 2 plays we called a route over the middle one to Shipley and the other to Ross and both were so open a Mack truck could fit in the hole. Yet we refuse to go there more often. What I'm saying is some of this isn't just on the players.... It's our Offensive playcalling too.
Daily Herald

No. 23 Pittsburgh looks to prove itself as Clemson visits

PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett didn't return to Pittsburgh for one last run to launch a dark horse Heisman Trophy campaign. Or to zoom past the likes of Hall of Famer Dan Marino in the school record books. Or to cash in on name, image and likeness deals so he could treat his offensive linemen to weekly feasts.
247Sports

As position groups blur, Clemson commit Jihaad Campbell looks like the ultimate hybrid

BRADENTON, Fla. – After playing roughly 60 snaps and doing a little bit of everything on defense for IMG Academy in a win over St. Thomas More this past Friday, Clemson commit Jihaad Campbell walks out of his locker room with two Chick-fil-A sandwiches in hand. The first question he's met by is one that has recruiting analysts going in circles: What are you?
On3.com

Three more Clemson starters likely out for season

PITTSBURGH — Clemson has been hampered by injuries all season and that continued Saturday night at Pitt. Dabo Swinney said following Saturday’s loss to the Panthers that Tigers offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst likely suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season. “It looks like Bockhorst tore...
americanfootballinternational.com

ELF: Wroclaw Panthers re-sign former Clemson DB Darius Robinson

The Wroclaw Panthers of the European League of Football have re-signed one of their top players from last season in former Clemson Tiger Darius Robinson. The veteran defensive back was a key part of Wroclaw defense and special teams as they finished the season with a 6-5 record and a semi-final berth. Robinson returns to the Panthers on a mission to claim the ELF title:
Pitt News

Preview | ‘They’re still Clemson’: Panthers prepare to welcome Tigers

After a win, Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi typically enforces a “24-hour rule” to enjoy a victory before starting to prepare for the team’s next opponent. But after the Saturday win over Virginia Tech, the next opponent to face the Panthers won’t be just another team, but the annual ACC powerhouse Clemson Tigers.
