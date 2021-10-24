Clemson looks a lot like the Panthers this year.

To me it's all this NIL crap and social media awareness. Our seniors use to always vote no on social.media during the year bc it was too much of a distraction. This year they allowed it bc they could make money off it posting stuff. Their image. With Dabo making remarks about how young and immature we are, it just seems like this could be part of the problem and for other programs as well. 🤷 I will say also that our problems on offense are not just directed at one player or position. Everything has to click as a unit to pull off a play effectively. What we lack is veteran leadership and confidence in knowing what we are going to go out and do every game. I saw DJ hit wrs , Shipley, and Galloway right in the hands and they all drop them wide open. Then when Taisun comes in they catch them. To me that's what's odd. Also what's odd is why out coached won't exploit the middle of the field more often. I mean 2 plays we called a route over the middle one to Shipley and the other to Ross and both were so open a Mack truck could fit in the hole. Yet we refuse to go there more often. What I'm saying is some of this isn't just on the players.... It's our Offensive playcalling too.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 9 DAYS AGO