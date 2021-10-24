Aiken County Council recognizes October as Family History Month in Aiken County

Buy Now Dr. Walter B. Curry Jr., fourth from the left, holds a copy of a resolution approved unanimously by Aiken County Council that recognizes October as Family History Month in Aiken County. It was presented to Curry, who accepted it on behalf of the Aiken-Barnwell Genealogical Society, during County Council’s meeting Oct. 19 at the Aiken County Government Center. Curry is a member of the Genealogical Society and the founder of Renaissance Publications LLC. Also pictured are, from left, Cynthia Hardy, secretary of the Genealogical Society and a member of the Aiken County Historical Commission; Wayne O'Bryant, a local historian and author; County Council Chairman Gary Bunker; County Council member Kelley Mobley; Pete Peters, president of the Genealogical Society; Kathy Cunningham, president of the Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum, and Jerome Gaines, a member of the Genealogical Society and the founder of Rootwork Genealogy LLC. Staff photo by Dede Biles

Aiken County Council unanimously approved a resolution recently that recognizes October as Family History Month in Aiken County.

County Council Chairman Gary Bunker and County Council member Kelley Mobley presented a copy of the resolution to Dr. Walter B. Curry Jr., who accepted it on behalf of the Aiken-Barnwell Genealogical Society.

Curry is a member of the genealogical society and the founder of Renaissance Publications LLC.

According to the resolution, “interest in family history transcends all cultural and religious affiliations.”

In addition, “the encouragement of family history research and education renews the commitment to the twin concepts of home and family,” the resolution states.

Also, “genealogical research encourages pride in each family’s heritage and a feeling of responsibility to continue family legacies by giving back to society,” according to the resolution.

County Council approved the resolution during its Oct. 19 meeting at the Aiken County Government Center.