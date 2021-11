In the dog-eat-dog world of burgers and fries, it's sometimes hard to figure who is copying who. Burger King tried to copy McDonald's celebrity promotion meals back in September (via CNN). McDonald's tried to piggyback off of Chick-fil-A with its own take on chicken sandwiches and chicken strips (via Business Insider). This method of constant copy-catting reaches into how much food you could get, as is the case of the infamous "Supersize" option from McDonald's and the "Biggie" option from Wendy's.

RESTAURANTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO