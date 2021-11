On April 5, 2010, baseball’s number one prospect and McDonough, Georgia’s own 21-year-old Jason Heyward stepped into the left handed batter’s box at Turner Field for the very first time against Carlos Zambrano and the Chicago Cubs. I was in the very last row of the 400 section as I watched a 2-0 fastball rocket off Heyward’s bat and into the Atlanta bullpen for a three-run home run to tie the game. From that moment on, expectations rocketed to out-of-reach heights and the weight of living up to the hype sat heavily on Heyward’s shoulders.

