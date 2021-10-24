CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Search continues for Wisconsin woman whose vehicle was found near Hinckley

By BringMeTheNews
 9 days ago
Oct 24, 2021

The family of a missing Wisconsin woman has set up a GoFundMe after the 33-year-old went missing after being seen near Hinckley last month.

Ashley L. Miller was reported missing on Sep. 24 when her family found the vehicle she was driving east of Hinckley. There was no sign of Miller in the vehicle, according to the GoFundMe.

Miller was last seen in Lake Lena Community, which is part of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe in Pine County.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a missing person alert for Miller on Sep. 27. She is 5’9”, weighing around 217 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the alert.

The GoFundMe has raised around $2,700 of its $30,000 goal in the first two days.

Miller is originally from Burnett County, Wisconsin. Officials from Pine and Burnett counties have performed K-9, drone, aircraft and foot searches in an attempt to locate Miller.

“We have searched areas by foot as well as using our drone when possible leads are identified,” Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson said in a statement on Facebook.

“We have worked to identify possible ‘sightings’ as they have been called in. Burnett County in Wisconsin is also doing the same in their jurisdiction.”

Money raised from the GoFundMe will be used to spread awareness around Miller’s disappearance, as well as support her four children.

“Ashley accepts everyone for who they are and always sees the best in everyone. If anyone needed help, she was always there for others. She is full of life and has a strong spirit,” the GoFundMe reads.

“She always can make you laugh and break out into song at a moment’s notice without hesitation. She comes from a very large family who are desperate to find her and bring her home.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Pine County or Burnett County Sheriff’s Department or 911.

Miller’s family also created a Facebook page to encourage people with information to come forward.

Comments / 27

C0BRA
8d ago

Did anyone even read the article and put 2+2 together? Seriously, don’t you think it’s suspicious that she owes over 7K to child services then suddenly disappears? Then her family puts up a Go-Fund me to find their daughter? Wake up people! It’s so obvious what’s going on here!

Reply(1)
20
Honestly Just Being Honest
9d ago

I find it hard to believe that it's not a coincidence that about a week after she's court ordered to pay over $7,000 to WI child services she goes AWOL.

Reply(5)
15
Alice A
9d ago

Prayers she is found safe regardless of what people speculate.

Reply(1)
16
Bring Me The News

Man arrested after stabbing, standoff in Belgrade

A man has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing of a female in Belgrade, Minnesota, which sparked a standoff with police Monday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office provided an update to the incident that it says started at 10:10 a.m., when the Belgrade and Brooten Police Department were called to a home in the 100 block of Washburn Avenue.
BELGRADE, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

