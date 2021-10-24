CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, PA

Ricoh Earns Two 2021 Diversity Impact Awards

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 9 days ago

EXTON, PA — Ricoh USA, Inc. announced it recently earned two awards for its community and diversity programming – a Top 10 Diversity Action Award for the company’s community support program, and a Top 10 Enterprise-Wide ERG Award for its diversity and inclusion calendar. The awards come from the Global ERG...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Trinseo Appoints Paula Cooney as Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

BERWYN, PA — Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) announced that Paula Cooney will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) effective November 29, 2021. Cooney will be responsible for all human resource activities at Trinseo globally and will also become a member of Trinseo’s Executive Management team. The role will be moved from Switzerland to North America and Cooney will replace Trinseo’s current Switzerland-based SVP, CHRO, Alice Heezen, who will be leaving the company.
BERWYN, PA
MyChesCo

ChristianaCare Named a Most Wired Health Care Technology Leader for 6th Consecutive Year

WILMINGTON, DE — For the sixth consecutive year, ChristianaCare has earned the “Most Wired” designation from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME), which assesses how effectively health care organizations apply core and advanced technologies to improve health and care in their communities. ChristianaCare was recognized with a Performance...
HEALTH SERVICES
MyChesCo

iPipeline Selected for 2021 Global InsurTech100 Award

EXTON, PA — iPipeline announced it has been selected as a winner of the 2021 Global InsurTech100 Award. A panel of industry analysts and experts, who reviewed companies’ applications and research on more than 1,400 InsurTech (insurance technology) companies within FinTech Global’s database, selected 100 winners around the world. “iPipeline...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Bentley Education Program Expands to Global Scope

EXTON, PA — Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY) recently announced the global expansion of the Bentley Education program – offering seamless access to learning licenses of over 60 popular Bentley applications, at no cost, to all eligible students and educators, from middle schools through higher education levels, via the Bentley Education portal.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exton, PA
Chester, PA
Business
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Chester, PA
MyChesCo

UGI to Host Virtual Investor Day

VALLEY FORGE, PA — UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) announced that it will host an investor day virtually on December 2, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET. Roger Perreault, President and CEO, and other key members of the executive leadership team will outline the company’s strategic plan, growth drivers and financial objectives.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

ASI Names 2021’s Most Powerful People In Promotional Products Industry

TREVOSE, PA — The Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI) recently announced the annual Power 50 list of the industry’s most influential executives. Phil Koosed, founder of BAMKO and chief strategy officer of its parent company, Superior Group of Companies, was named No. 1 among the industry’s most powerful people. The rest...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Haverford Trust Adds OCIO Services

RADNOR, PA —The Haverford Trust Company announced it recently completed the transition of a majority of clients formerly associated with its sister company, Drexel Morgan Capital Advisers. The combination broadens the client experience for former Drexel Morgan Capital Advisers clients, who will now have access to Haverford’s financial planning, trust...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

LifeBrand Forms Strategic Partnership with SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory

WEST CHESTER, PA — LifeBrand has partnered with SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory, the leading sports consulting company managed by SeventySix Capital, to navigate their growth as they scale. LifeBrand develops technology to detect and remove potentially harmful content from its stakeholders’ social media pages, helping strengthen their digital footprint and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#Read Across America#Ricoh Usa Inc#St Jude S Hospital#Streetwise#Ricoh Latin America
MyChesCo

Ricoh’s Latest Wide Format Solutions Empower Printers to Drive Profit with Smart Production, Superior Output

EXTON, PA — Ricoh USA, Inc. announced the recent expansion of its wide format portfolio with the RICOH Pro TF6251 UV LED flatbed and RICOH Pro L5160e latex roll-fed wide format printers. These solutions are designed to help customers increase job opportunities thanks to their outstanding productivity, wider color gamut and unlimited application possibilities. They satisfy market demand for affordable output, enabling customers to pursue ambitious growth plans fueled by high-profit potential, low operating costs and exceptional reliability. As with all devices in Ricoh’s wide format portfolio, they can be strengthened by its new Wide Format Elite Access service—brand-agnostic workflow support services and expert advice to help printers enhance profitability.
ELECTRONICS
MyChesCo

West’s NovaGuard SA Pro Safety System Recognized for Best Technologies Innovation at INTERPHEX

EXTON, PA — West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) announced that its NovaGuard® SA Pro safety system – a single-use accessory for prefilled ISO standard 0.5 mL and 1mL long staked-needle syringes – recently won the INTERPHEX Best Technologies Innovation Award. The Best Technologies Innovation Award recognizes cutting-edge technologies, either new technologies or a novel implementation of existing technologies, that have the potential to change the way pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies operate.
TECHNOLOGY
MyChesCo

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants

NEWTOWN, PA — Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) announced that, effective October 28, 2021, its compensation committee approved equity awards under Helius’ 2021 Inducement Plan, as a material inducement to six individuals entering into employment with the Company. The Company states that the equity awards were approved in accordance...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

New York Life Contributes $1.25 Million to the American College Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — The American College of Financial Services announced a recent contribution of $1 million by New York Life and a contribution of $250,000 by the New York Life Foundation, for the American College Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality. These major gifts, announced at the 15th annual Conference of African American Financial Professionals (CAAFP), are some of the first The College has received in support of The College’s commitment to closing the racial wealth gap with lasting collective, community-focused solutions. For its leadership, New York Life will be recognized as a Founder’s Circle donor and the New York Life Foundation will be recognized as a Partnership Circle donor to the Center.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
MyChesCo

AMETEK Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

BERWYN, PA — AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) recently published its 2021 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, diversity and inclusion, and sound corporate governance. In this report, AMETEK also aligns disclosure efforts with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Armstrong World Industries Announces Strategic Healthy Buildings Partnership with 9 Foundations

LANCASTER, PA — Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) announced it recently commenced a partnership with 9 Foundations, Inc. (9F), an independent scientific advisory firm founded by Dr. Joseph G. Allen, associate professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, director of Harvard’s Healthy Buildings Program, and co-author of the book Healthy Buildings. The team at 9F consists of leading scientific experts on the connections between human health and built environments, bringing unmatched technical knowledge and experience to the most critical public health challenges of our time, including Covid-19. With this partnership, 9F will work with AWI in its continued focus on manufacturing ceiling and wall solutions based on the most advanced healthy building science and design.
LANCASTER, PA
MyChesCo

Stephen E. Browning Joins Hill International, Inc. as Senior Vice President, Federal Sector Leader

PHILADELPHIA PA — Hill International (NYSE: HIL) announced it recently hired Stephen E. Browning, PE, as Senior Vice President, Federal Sector Leader. Browning will work with Hill’s regional leaders across the U.S. to capture and execute program and project management assignments for U.S. Federal Government agencies, including long-term Hill clients such as the General Services Administration (GSA), Department of Energy (DOE), and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), among others, as well as cultivate relationships with new Federal clients.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy