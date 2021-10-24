Ricoh Earns Two 2021 Diversity Impact Awards

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — The American College of Financial Services announced a recent contribution of $1 million by New York Life and a contribution of $250,000 by the New York Life Foundation, for the American College Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality. These major gifts, announced at the 15th annual Conference of African American Financial Professionals (CAAFP), are some of the first The College has received in support of The College’s commitment to closing the racial wealth gap with lasting collective, community-focused solutions. For its leadership, New York Life will be recognized as a Founder’s Circle donor and the New York Life Foundation will be recognized as a Partnership Circle donor to the Center.

