Ricoh Earns Two 2021 Diversity Impact Awards

LANCASTER, PA — Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) announced it recently commenced a partnership with 9 Foundations, Inc. (9F), an independent scientific advisory firm founded by Dr. Joseph G. Allen, associate professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, director of Harvard’s Healthy Buildings Program, and co-author of the book Healthy Buildings. The team at 9F consists of leading scientific experts on the connections between human health and built environments, bringing unmatched technical knowledge and experience to the most critical public health challenges of our time, including Covid-19. With this partnership, 9F will work with AWI in its continued focus on manufacturing ceiling and wall solutions based on the most advanced healthy building science and design.
