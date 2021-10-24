CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions' D'Andre Swift (groin) available for Week 7

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Lions running back (groin) D'Andre Swift is available for Week 7's game against the...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

How much better is the Lions offense when D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams share the field?

It’s a small sample, but numbers suggest the Lions’ offense is better when D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams are on the field together. The chief woe for the 0-6 Detroit Lions this season has been their offense. They are 28th in the league scoring (18.2 points per game), 25th in total offense, 25th in passing offense and 23rd in rushing offense. They have not scored more than 17 points since Week 1.
NFL
sidelionreport.com

D’Andre Swift says Bashaud Breeland had it coming on ‘angry run’

D’Andre Swift won a violent collision with Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland back in Week 5, and the Lions’ running back says Breeland had it coming. The Detroit Lions lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. But running back D’Andre Swift had a couple highlights, including a run that won Good Morning Football’s Angry Runs” segment for the week.
NFL
chatsports.com

Notes: D’Andre Swift will run over people when it’s warranted

Fox 2’s Dan Miller talked to second-year running back D’Andre Swift at practice for an exclusive one-on-one about the ground game in the Detroit Lions offense. In the first few questions, Swift projects great positivity and confidence in the progress being made this year, talking about his own growth and learning as well as feeling like when they are “clicking on all cylinders (he) feels like (the Lions) can be up there with the best teams in the NFL” at running the ball, but they “just got to click on all cylinders from the first play” to accomplish that.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

D'Andre Swift breaks off impressive 63-yard TD on screen pass

Georgia Football coverage presented by — D’Andre Swift didn’t get to the end zone quickly. However, he eventually made it. The Detroit Lions’ running back, who played at Georgia, caught a screen pass, then darted side-to-side before sprinting for a 63-yard touchdown reception as the Lions took an early lead against the Los Angeles Rams in California.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Fanduel
FanSided

Dan Campbell says D’Andre Swift can touch the ball enough

D’Andre Swift was one of the best players on the field for either team on Sunday, and Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell wants to feed him the ball even more. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions held nothing back before ultimately falling short in a 28-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Before a successful onside kick and the first of two successful fake punts, running back D’Andre Swift opened the scoring with a 63-yard catch and run for a touchdown.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLions

Nick Sirianni: We Know What Type of Playmaker D'Andre Swift Is

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift has started to stand out on film, due to his pass-catching prowess out of the backfield. Through seven games, Swift leads the entire NFL in both receptions and receiving yards from the running back position. Ahead of his Week 8 matchup with the Lions,...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: D'Andre Swift takes a screen pass 63-yards for a touchdown

Former Georgia running back D’Andre Swift was questionable coming into the Lions-Rams game with a groin injury that has nagged him the entire 2021 season. Well, after catching a screen pass from Jared Goff and turning on the afterburners for a 63-yard touchdown early against the Rams, it’s safe to say he is feeling just fine.
NFL
Yardbarker

D'Andre Swift Explains Miscommunication with Jared Goff

In a game that required the Detroit Lions' offense to score points to keep up with the Los Angeles Rams, settling for field goals would eventually come back to haunt head coach Dan Campbell's team. In the third quarter, it appeared quarterback Jared Goff and running back D'Andre Swift should...
NFL
MLive.com

Lions’ D’Andre Swift is the top pass-catching running back in the NFL, drawing more comps to Alvin Kamara

ALLEN PARK -- When Dan Orlovsky did Georgia games a couple years ago for ESPN, he got frustrated. “One of the things I would just flip out about on the broadcast is they didn’t utilize him a lot as a pass-catcher,” the former Detroit Lions quarterback told MLive in a phone interview. “He is a very good route-runner, he has very good hands, and he has a very good understanding of space and body control when it comes to his route running.”
NFL
chatsports.com

Jamaal Williams inactive for Detroit Lions; D'Andre Swift should see bigger role

D'Andre Swift, by design, has hovered around the 20-touch mark most of the season. Swift has battled a groin injury since the start of training camp, and the Detroit Lions, wary of overworking their No. 1 running back, have split their rushing workload between Swift and Jamaal Williams. But with...
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Austin Ekeler, Alex Collins, D'Andre Swift, more RBs affecting Week 8 start 'em, sit em decisions

Fantasy football owners already know plenty of key running backs, including Saquon Barkley (ankle), will be missing in action in Week 8, and several more threaten to be inactive on Sunday, too. Austin Ekeler and Alex Collins look like legit game-time decisions, while Lions duo D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams are once again "questionable" despite being in little danger of missing time. Either way, we have the latest injury updates ahead of your final start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
NFL
