Lions' D'Andre Swift (groin) available for Week 7

Fox 2’s Dan Miller talked to second-year running back D’Andre Swift at practice for an exclusive one-on-one about the ground game in the Detroit Lions offense. In the first few questions, Swift projects great positivity and confidence in the progress being made this year, talking about his own growth and learning as well as feeling like when they are “clicking on all cylinders (he) feels like (the Lions) can be up there with the best teams in the NFL” at running the ball, but they “just got to click on all cylinders from the first play” to accomplish that.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO