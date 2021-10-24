CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookside Fire Department holds open house fundraiser

By Julia Hazel
 9 days ago

Brookside Fire Department held their open house on Sunday October 24th.

The station holds an open house every two years in order to raise money for the public to meet the team.

This year there is a Chinese auction and raffle to help fundraise for the fire department.

The event concluded at 4 p.m.

“It’s great we don’t get that many people in one time. It’s great it’s always good to let people in to look around to see what we have and what we do,” said Todd Bishop, President of Brookside Fire Department.

Bishop said that they are planning another fundraising event in February or March.

