NHL

After perfect road trip, Rangers face Flames at home

atlanticcitynews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA perfect four-game road trip has the New York Rangers riding high as they return home to face the Calgary Flames on Monday. To cap their ideal trip -- the first of at least four games in which they won all of them since February 2015 -- the Rangers claimed a...

www.atlanticcitynews.net

Yardbarker

Rangers vs Flames by the numbers: Time for some home cooking

NYR: 4-1-1 (9 POINTS) MONDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2021 – 7:00 PM ET Madison Square Garden. All-Time: 47-57-15-1 (32-25-5-0 at home; 16-32-10-1 on the road) The Rangers have done well against the Flames at home winning 4 out of the 5 last meetings going back to the 2014-15 season. Rangers who...
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Resilient Rangers make franchise history with late three goal outburst to sweep road trip

The New York Rangers have been a very good third period team so far this season. After Saturday afternoon’s thrilling 3-2 win over the Senators, the Blueshirts have outscored their opponents 7-2 in the third period. For the season, including their 5-1 opening night loss to the Caps they have scored 8 third period goals to the opponents 4.
NHL
State
Washington State
Birmingham Star

Flames' blowout victory end Rangers' win streak

Andrew Mangiapane tallied twice while Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund both collected one goal and one assist to lead the visiting Calgary Flames to a 5-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Monday. Chris Tanev and also scored in the win, and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves for the...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RANGERS

FLAMES (2-1-1) @ RANGERS (4-1-1) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Elias Lindholm, Johnny Gaudreau (6) Points - Mika Zibanejad (6) Goals - Chris Kreider (4) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 16.7% (22nd) / PK - 76.9% (21st) Rangers:. PP -...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Backup Vladar enjoying the view and 'W' on Flames road trip

Dan Vladar jumped on the team bus and headed to Madison Square Garden on Monday, joining the Calgary Flames as they played the first game of a back-to-back on the road. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Yes, it is a business trip...
NHL
NHL

Rangers rally past Senators, sweep road trip

OTTAWA -- The New York Rangers scored three goals late in the third period for a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. Trailing 2-0 with less than six minutes remaining, Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren and Barclay Goodrow scored in a span of 3:20. "We're...
NHL
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Elias Lindholm
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Darryl Sutter
NHL

Mangiapane, Flames defeat Devils for fourth straight victory on road trip

NEWARK, N.J. -- Andrew Mangiapane scored two of four goals in the first period, and the Calgary Flames won their fourth straight game to start a five-game road trip, 5-3 against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Tuesday. Mangiapane has scored 12 goals in his past 10 NHL...
NHL
#Washington Capitals#The New York Rangers#The Ottawa Senators#Metropolitan Division
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
Las Vegas Herald

Stars .500 after grueling road trip, meet Kings in home opener

The Dallas Stars will roll out the welcome mat at home for the first time this season, playing host to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday after a break-even road trip to start the season. The success during their 2-2-0 travels was hard-earned. The Stars forged an overtime victory in...
NHL

