After Kim Kardashian debatably won the Met Gala with her custom Balenciaga black sheath—an ode to anti-glamour on the most glamorous night of the year—the memes poured in: a Balenciaga-shrouded Kim as dementor; a Balenciaga-shrouded Kim as H.R. Giger’s alien queen. And then, of course there was the one trolling Kardashian’s longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, who notoriously applied contouring makeup to the reality star and shapewear mogul before she suited up in her feature-obscuring, head-to-toe look. The evocative all-black silhouette—plus long ponytail—was forecasted to be the Halloween costume of the year this past weekend as pandemic-weary party goers prepared for their first frightfest since COVID-19 vaccines became available earlier this Spring; but it was Dedivanovic who perhaps did it best: in honor of #VogueBeautyHalloween, the face painter and brand founder posted a tutorial of himself applying a full face of Kim-inspired makeup, and just as his lookalike model covers her face with a swathe of black spandex, Dedivanovic can be seen (fake) crying off camera.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO