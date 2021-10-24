CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Adafruit Weekly Editorial Round-Up: Feather M4 Adalogger, Adabox 020 Updates, Arduino Code, No-Code WipperSnapper Water Detection and more!

By Jessie Mae
adafruit.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got so much happening here at Adafruit that it’s not always easy to keep up! Don’t fret, we’ve got you covered. Each week we’ll be posting a handy round-up of what we’ve been up to, ranging from learn guides to blog articles, videos, and more. BLOG. Feather M4...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

Submitting Arduino Code to the Adafruit Learning System

The Adafruit Learning System has a great number of Arduino projects for good reason - Arduino is the oldest and most ubiquitous microcontroller development framework for makers, artists, and hobbyists. This guide is to help submit Arduino projects to the Adafruit Learning System. There are some specifics that need to...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Round Up#Feather#Water Sensor#Adabox 020 Updates#Blog#Stemma Qt I2c#Sd#Neopixel#Usb C#Ac#Adafruit Funhouse#Wippersnapper#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Circuitpython
gizmochina.com

Galaxy Watch4 update brings Fall Detection, Gesture Control, and more

Samsung is rolling out a new update to the Galaxy Watch4 series, its latest line of smartwatches announced in August. The new update brings new customization features, new ways to operate your watch, and Fall Detection. New Watch Faces. The Galaxy Watch4 series is getting four new watch faces, all...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

100,000 Bouncy Balls Dropped From Arena Roof

Super fun video from video from How Ridiculous on YouTube. The video also reminds us so much of the Sony Bravia: Bouncy Balls video that was originally released back in 2005, such an iconic campaign. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs,...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

UPDATED GUIDE: Welcome to CircuitPython: PyCharm and CircuitPython #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @adafruit

The Welcome to CircuitPython guide is going through a massive update, and along with it comes an entirely updated PyCharm and CircuitPython page!. This page now walks through best practices for using PyCharm for CircuitPython development. It includes tips like disabling the auto-save feature, creating a project on your local system drive and adding CIRCUITPY as a content root, and connecting to the serial console inside the Terminal pane.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Python
adafruit.com

Star Wars Arcade Cabinet Powered by Raspberry Pi @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Who doesn’t want a Star Wars cabinet game? We could spend all day playing, and our housemates could just stand behind us saying “Stay on target! Stay on target!” But as time goes on, working versions of these cabinets are harder and harder to find. So make James Milroy just made one, with a little help from a Raspberry Pi. Here’s more from the Raspberry Pi Blog:
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

John Park’s CircuitPython Parsec: Dual NeoPixel Rings @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #circuitpython

Control multiple NeoPixel strips at once in CircuitPython for prop goggles and other effects. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Devil horns for SnapBack cap #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4964922. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
VISUAL ART
adafruit.com

Skull hair pin #3DThursday #3DPrinting

I saw this design on pinterest, but couldn’t find any 3d model. Here is my interpretation made in Blender. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4945469. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
HAIR CARE
adafruit.com

Feather M4 Adalogger is Pretty in Pink ….

We’ve been meaning to do a little revision of our favorite Feather M4 – all the things we’ve learned to love in the last few years! From our RP2040 we’re borrowing the built-in STEMMA QT I2C port and 8MB QSPI flash. From the STM32 Feather, the bottom SD card slot. From our upcoming ESP32-S2 Feather, lower power usage by putting the I2C/SD/NeoPixel on disable-able power. We still like our original Feather M4 but who doesn’t love a glow-up? Gonna try this new PCB in pink 🙂 It also comes with USB-C.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Adabox 20 shipping update – good news, sorta!

We have an Adabox 20 shipping update – it’s good news, sorta! Due to the global supply chain crisis, and global shipping crisis, we were almost going to need to let customers know this Adabox was going to be SUPER-LATE, however, we are starting to ship boxes and that means it will arrive, however – for some folks it will not arrive for Halloween. We did everything possible, months in advance, it’s just how it goes right now.
SHOPPING
adafruit.com

A Wild Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Appears via @BlitzCityDIY #RaspberryPiZero2

Liz [BlitzCityDIY] posted a video on comparing the new Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W with its predecessors. Benchmarks help understand how the capabilities of this new single board computer could open up new possibilities. Liz Clark – @BlitzCityDIY. I tested the new Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W to see how...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Squid Game Giant Doll #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4981338. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
COMPUTER SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy