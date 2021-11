The Oregon Ducks came in at No. 4 in the first CFP rankings but, looking at the Oregon football schedule, can they stay there?. There was big-time debate about whether the Oregon Ducks or Ohio State Buckeyes should be the No. 4 in the initial CFP rankings for the 2021 season. Sure, Oregon football won head-to-head but, with the same record and using the eye test, the Buckeyes might’ve had a case to make to be the one that earned a berth in the top four.

OREGON STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO