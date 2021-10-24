Anti-Vax Protestors Broke Through Barricades Outside Barclays Center, Chanted 'Let Kyrie Play'

Kyrie Irving is unvaccinated and thus unable to play for the Brooklyn Nets. With the Nets playing their first home game today a crowd has gathered outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Chants of "let Kyrie play" have been loud and eventually these people broke through barricades and rushed the arena.

I would say this is unbelievable, but it is completely believable. We've seen this kind of scene spiral out of control on a much larger scale. Who knows how long they will keep this up since New York City and the Nets won't be changing their minds on this situation anytime soon. Especially because of something like this.

You have to wonder if Kyrie will say anything. Or get vaccinated since the voiceless people he claims to represent are not shy about letting their own voices be heard.