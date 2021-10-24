CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Anti-Vax Protestors Broke Through Barricades Outside Barclays Center, Chanted 'Let Kyrie Play'

The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bh0VI_0cbI9OJk00

Kyrie Irving is unvaccinated and thus unable to play for the Brooklyn Nets. With the Nets playing their first home game today a crowd has gathered outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Chants of "let Kyrie play" have been loud and eventually these people broke through barricades and rushed the arena.

I would say this is unbelievable, but it is completely believable. We've seen this kind of scene spiral out of control on a much larger scale. Who knows how long they will keep this up since New York City and the Nets won't be changing their minds on this situation anytime soon. Especially because of something like this.

You have to wonder if Kyrie will say anything. Or get vaccinated since the voiceless people he claims to represent are not shy about letting their own voices be heard.

Comments / 5

Related
The Big Lead

Kyrie Irving Posts Picture From 'The Matrix' On Instagram, Possibly From Inside The Matrix?

Kyrie Irving posted something new on Instagram this morning. This time it was simply a picture of Morpheus from The Matrix. It was the second post in days that featured an image and no caption. On Thursday he posted black symbol on a white background. Who knows what that means because Kyrie didn't actually use his voice to voice what it actually meant, but an image from The Matrix? Well, this is clearly viral marketing for The Matrix Resurrections which will hit HBO Max in December. Well played, Warner Bros. Well played indeed.
NBA
The Big Lead

Nets Owner Wants Kyrie Irving to Get Vaccinated

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai says he hopes Kyrie Irving, "gets vaccinated as soon as possible," but doesn't know if that will happen or if he'll ever return to the team. Tsai told ESPN he wasn't sure if Irving would ever play again and maintained that his star point guard had to be vaccinated to play for the Nets again. New York has a strict vaccine mandate that prevents Irving from playing while unvaccinated. Tsai added he hadn't spoken to Irving since the Nets made the decision on October 12 not to have him with the team until he can comply with New York's COVID-19 mandate.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
Gwinnett Daily Post

Protesters supporting Kyrie Irving break past barricade outside Nets game

A group of protesters voicing anger that Kyrie Irving will not play for the Brooklyn Nets while he refuses to be vaccinated against COVID-19 held a demonstration outside Barclays Center before the Nets' home opener Sunday. Some of the demonstrators managed to break through barriers and reached the front entrance.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving Supporters Storm Barclays Center To Protest Vaccine Mandates

Supporters of Nets star Kyrie Irving descended upon Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, to protest vaccine mandates, Sunday. Irving has vocally opposed mandatory vaccinations and is currently not allowed to play with Nets while he remains unvaccinated for COVID-19. Protesters carried signs which read "No mandates," and "My Body,...
NBA
New York Post

‘Stand with Kyrie:’ Mob of anti-vaxxers storm Barclays Center

A mob of anti-vaxxers stormed Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Sunday as violence erupted at a rally to support Nets hoopster Kyrie Irving, who is refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Hundreds gathered outside the team’s home arena to support Irving, chanting “no vaccine mandate” and “stand with Kyrie” before a break-away...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays Center#Vax#Protest Riot#The Brooklyn Nets#Barclay S Center#New Yorkers#Covid#Patrioticcougar
mediaite.com

WATCH: Chaos Breaks Out As Anti-Vax ‘Stand With Kyrie Irving’ Protesters Smash Through Barriers and Try to Break Down Arena Doors

A chaotic scene has developed outside the Barclays Center, the home for the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, where anti-vaccine protesters knocked down security barricades and attempted to break down the doors to the arena. The protesters are there to show support for the anti-vaccine position of Nets superstar Kyrie Irving, whose...
NBA
GreenwichTime

Anti-Vax, Pro-Kyrie Irving Protestors Rally at Brooklyn Nets Arena Ahead of Home Opener

Anti-vax protestors descended on Brooklyn’s Barclays Center ahead of Sunday afternoon’s Nets game in support of Kyrie Irving, who is currently unable to play basketball at home games due to the city’s vaccine mandate. Video from outside the arenas shows dozens of protestors waving flags, touting anti-vax signs and chanting...
NBA
chatsports.com

Kyrie Irving's silence on Barclays Center lockdown speaks volumes

The parallels are uncanny. A prominent conspiracy theorist proudly lets misinformation fester, and when his supporters turn violent in the name of his cause, storming the very institution he represents, he goes silent. When you are an NBA star whose season is ripped from ex-President Donald Trump's Jan. 6 playbook,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Nets owner slams pro-Kyrie, anti-vax protesters for 'hijacking the issue'

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai accused protesters of "hijacking the issue" after demonstrators gathered outside the Barclays Center ahead of last Sunday's home opener to show support for Kyrie Irving, who's not with the team after refusing to comply with New York's vaccination mandate. "I just think that it's cavalier...
NBA
Robb Report

Ben Simmons’s $5 Million Philadelphia Mansion Has a Whole Room Just for Video Games

Ben Simmons may be leaving Philly for good this time. The guard’s tumultuous relationship with his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, seems to have reached a tipping point. Simmons has reportedly requested to be traded, despite having four years left on his $177 million contract. It’s a decision that comes on the heels of a lot of back and forth—the athlete has missed four preseason games this year as well as team practices, resulting in $1.4 million in fines. But the strongest piece of evidence that he’s ready to jump ship? He’s just listed his home in the City of Brotherly Love...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Crip Walked On The Court During Lakers vs. Cavaliers Showdown

After a terrible ending to the Los Angeles Lakers-Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday, Russell Westbrook bounced back last Friday, dropping 19 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though the Cavs put up a good fight, the Lakers were too much to bear for the young team. They succumbed in...
NBA
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy