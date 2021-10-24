CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto police investigate man’s death as possible homicide

By Jonathan Taraya, Kyla Kirby
 9 days ago

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead on a sidewalk in Modesto Sunday morning.

Stanislaus County dispatch received a call just before 8 a.m. about a man found on the west side of North Carpenter Road near Torrid Avenue.

Modesto man dies after crashing into KFC, Ceres off-ramp

The cause of death is under investigation and no additional information about the man was released.

Police said several businesses in the area will be impacted by their detectives investigating and warn to expect delays.

Witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

