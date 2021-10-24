Liverpool rout leaves Solskjaer at ‘rock bottom’ at United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that Manchester United have hit "rock bottom" after his "darkest day" in charge following the 5-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool.United were ripped open on the counter-attack, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick as Liverpool recorded their biggest-ever win at Old Trafford."It is not easy to say something apart from it is the darkest day I have had leading these players," Solskjaer told Sky Sports. "We were not good enough individually and as a team, can't give a team like Liverpool those chances but unfortunately we did."We were not good enough individually and as a team, can't...
Comments / 0