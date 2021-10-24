CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Man Heads To Federal Prison After Stealing FBI Car

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JE7Lr_0cbI8OLx00

Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Timothy Brian King, 34, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was sentenced this week by United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. to 24 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for theft of government property.

On Monday, February 22, 2021, at approximately 3:00 a.m., a 2010 Dodge Charger, a vehicle purchased for and belonging to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), was stolen from the FBI’s Lafayette Resident Agency parking lot located in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The FBI began an investigation into the theft and reviewed video surveillance from the morning of February 22, 2021. The video surveillance showed a white vehicle enter the parking lot and park next to the FBI vehicle.

Shortly after arriving, two unidentified persons can be seen exiting the white vehicle and squatting near the driver’s side door of the FBI vehicle. A short time passes before both vehicles are seen leaving the area.

During the investigation, two FBI employees recalled that they had observed two unknown males looking at the FBI vehicle in the parking lot the Friday before the theft of the vehicle occurred.

The unknown males were seen exiting the parking lot in a dark-colored SUV with no visible plates. Law enforcement agents learned that the suspect vehicle had been reported stolen and was found in the possession of King’s girlfriend.

The girlfriend told officers that her boyfriend, Timothy King, had loaned her the vehicle. Inside the suspect vehicle, agents found a laptop belonging to FBI and registration for the stolen FBI vehicle.

Law enforcement agents further learned from witnesses that King had admitted to stealing the FBI vehicle. A search warrant was executed at King’s residence and agents found an FBI communications radio that had been previously installed in the stolen FBI vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was later located on Johnston Street in Lafayette. King was arrested on March 5, 2021, and confessed to stealing the FBI vehicle.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

