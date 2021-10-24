CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A.J. Terrell questionable to return with head injury

By Adnan Ikic
The Falcoholic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBad news of the injury for the Atlanta Falcons, in Week 7’s matchup agains the Miami Dolphins, as starting cornerback AJ Terrell has left the game with an injury. Terrell got...

www.thefalcoholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Falcoholic

Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell limited on Wednesday

CB A.J. Terrell (concussion) CB CJ Henderson (shoulder) FB Giocanni Ricci (concussion) WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (concussion) As has been the case for most of the season, the Falcons thankfully have a small injury report. Rookie corner Avery Williams, who has excelled as the team’s punt returner, hasn’t played since Week 4 against the Washington Football Team due to a hamstring injury. Williams was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, which means he will most likely play this Sunday, assuming there are no setbacks later in the week.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

The story statistics do and do not tell about Grady Jarrett, A.J. Terrell: Falcons Daily

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Sometimes a player's stat line will tell the whole story. Sometimes it won't. And it's OK that both of these things are true simultaneously. When it comes to the way the Falcons defense is playing, particularly when you break down individual performances, you can juxtapose these two ideas using two of the biggest names on this Falcons defense: Grady Jarrett and A.J. Terrell.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
atlantafalcons.com

Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell increases practice activity ahead of Panthers game

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell was a full participant in Thursday's practice, a positive sign he'll suit up and play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He was limited in Wednesday's work, but increased his involvement the next day during a workout conducted in the team's indoor practice facility.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player Reportedly Arrested Tuesday Morning

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Head Injury#Atlanta#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Falcons Comm Dept
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Panthers Sent Clear Message To Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the subject of recent rumors suggesting he could be sent to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson trade. According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, the Panthers were at one point “willing” to trade McCaffrey and “three high draft picks” for Watson, who has not played all season due to his ongoing lawsuits regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Panthers have since denied they included McCaffrey in any trade talks, as La Canfora noted.
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, Reacts To Living In Detroit

Just over a year ago, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – but it wasn’t a football player that stole the show. That role belonged to model Christen Harper, who captured the audience’s attention. The girlfriend of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Harper made a lasting impression on fans and has since taken over the modeling world.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Brett Favre Said About Derrick Henry

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre took a break from courting controversy to say something that we can all agree on: Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is special. In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Favre compared Henry to Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss. He feels that no matter how you try to defend Henry, the Titans halfback will still make plays – much like Moss did in his prime.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy