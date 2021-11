MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — The Baxter County Sheriff's Officer arrested a Mountain Home woman for stealing money from an elderly woman that she was the caregiver of. According to the press release, 49-year-old Shelah Ellison was arrested and charged with theft and fraud. The charges come after Ellison was reportedly committing credit card fraud and embezzling funds from an elderly woman that she was hired to be the caregiver of.

