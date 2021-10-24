CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Protest Outside NBA Arena On Sunday Afternoon

The Brooklyn Nets are set to play their first home game of the 2021-22 NBA regular season on Sunday afternoon. They will do so without Kyrie Irving. Irving, who has not been vaccinated, is prohibited from playing Nets home games this season due to New York City’s public event protocols. Brooklyn...

