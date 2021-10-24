CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Announces New Data At ACG 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago
  • Data from Phase 3 PHALCON-HP trial highlighted in oral presentation and recognized with the ACG Governors Award for Excellence in Clinical Research
  • Phase 1 population PK data abstract concludes the large body of pre-existing clinical data related to vonoprazan in Asian populations can be reliably applied to non-Asian populations
  • Real-world physician and patient-based Study of Acid-Related Disorders (SOARD) provides perceptions of disease burden and highlights unmet needs in the treatment of H. pylori and erosive esophagitis

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today data from the PHALCON-HP Phase 3 study, the largest U.S. registrational trial ever conducted for H. pylori, will be presented during an oral session at the ACG 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting organized by the American College of Gastroenterology, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 22-27. In advance of the oral presentation, the abstract was selected as the recipient of the ACG Governors Award for Excellence in Clinical Research.

PHALCON-HP showed that both vonoprazan in combination with amoxicillin and clarithromycin (vonoprazan triple therapy) and vonoprazan in combination with amoxicillin (vonoprazan dual therapy) demonstrated superior eradication rates in all patients compared to a current standard of care therapy consisting of the proton pump inhibitor (PPI), lansoprazole, in combination with amoxicillin and clarithromycin.

"Eradication rates with PPI-based triple therapy for H. pylori infection has been declining over the last two decades, mainly due to increased resistance to antibiotics," said Professor William D. Chey, M.D., AGAF, FACG, FACP, Professor of Medicine and Director of the GI Physiology Laboratory at Michigan Medicine. "This study demonstrated meaningfully enhanced eradication rates for these vonoprazan regimens versus a standard of care PPI-based triple therapy and highlighted the potential for a new antibiotic-sparing dual therapy treatment option."

In the primary endpoint analyses of the PHALCON-HP study comparing the non-inferiority of vonoprazan-based therapies to lansoprazole triple therapy in patients with H. pylori without strains resistant to antibiotics, eradication rates with vonoprazan triple therapy and vonoprazan dual therapy were 84.7% (p<0.0001) and 78.5% (p=0.0037), respectively, compared to 78.8% for lansoprazole triple therapy. In the secondary endpoint analyses comparing the superiority of vonoprazan-based therapies to lansoprazole triple therapy in all patients, eradication rates with vonoprazan triple therapy and dual therapy were 80.8% (p=0.0001) and 77.2% (p=0.0063), respectively, compared to 68.5% for lansoprazole triple therapy. Both vonoprazan-based regimens were generally well tolerated with a safety profile comparable to lansoprazole-based triple therapy in the trial.

"These data support the potential of both vonoprazan triple and dual therapies, if approved, as new treatment options for H. pylori and reinforce Phathom's commitment to changing the landscape for acid-related diseases," said Azmi Nabulsi, M.D., Chief Operating Officer at Phathom. "We've recently submitted our NDAs for vonoprazan in H. pylori, and we continue to advance our research into the clinical profile of vonoprazan and its impact on acid suppression."

During the meeting, Dr. Colin Howden, MD, AGAF, FACG, Professor Emeritus, University of Tennessee College of Medicine will also present a poster on a study evaluating the population pharmacokinetic (PK) model of vonoprazan. The study analyzed data from 1,156 patients to determine the effects of race and disease status on the PK impacts of vonoprazan exposure. The study concluded that patient race (Asian vs. non-Asian) and disease state (healthy volunteers vs. GERD patients) did not affect vonoprazan exposure in a clinically meaningful way.

Phathom is also presenting results from the Study of Acid-Related Disorders (SOARD) which explored perceptions of disease burden for H. pylori and erosive esophagitis among physicians and patients. Physicians completed an online survey recording treatment goals, preferences, satisfaction, and perceived disease burden. A subset completed chart review data of patients with H. pylori and dyspepsia or erosive esophagitis who had received a PPI as part of their treatment. The same patients completed a survey capturing data on treatment goals, satisfaction, and adherence. In this study, only 29% of physicians strongly agreed that they were satisfied with current H. pylori treatment options and 57% of patients stated they were not completely satisfied. When it came to erosive esophagitis, 84% of patients wanted long-lasting treatment options while only 44% considered their current therapy a long-lasting solution for their disease. The study uncovered many unmet needs from the perspective of both physicians and patients in the treatment of H. pylori and erosive esophagitis suggesting that new treatment options are needed.

A full list of Phathom-sponsored abstracts at ACG 2021 include:

  • A Population Pharmacokinetic Model of Vonoprazan: Evaluating the Effects of Race and Disease Status on Exposure (Poster Session, P0981)
  • Patient Burden and Treatment Goals in the Management of Erosive Esophagitis in the United States: Results From the Study of Acid-Related Disorders (SOARD) (Poster Session, P0304)
  • Treatment Patterns, Goals, Satisfaction, and Adherence in the Management of H. pylori Infection in the United States: Results from the Study of Acid-Related Disorders (SOARD) (Poster Session, P2030)
  • Vonoprazan Dual and Triple Therapy for Helicobacter pylori Eradication (Oral Session)
  • Helicobacter pylori Resistance Rates in the US and Europe: Data From the PHALCON-HP Study (Poster Session, P3081)

Following the conclusion of ACG 2021, the abstracts will be posted to Phathom's publications and scientific section of the company website.

About Helicobacter pylori ( H. pylori ) infection H. pylori is a bacterial pathogen that is estimated to infect over 200 million individuals in the United States and Europe. Approximately 50% of the world and 36% of the US population are infected with the bacterium. 1 In many cases, H. pylori is acquired in childhood and through intrafamilial transmission. 2 As a result of the chronic inflammation induced by H. pylori infection, infected patients develop a range of pathologies including dyspepsia, peptic ulcer disease, gastric cancer, and mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT) lymphoma. 3 Studies have found that roughly 1 in 5 patients treated for H. pylori will fail first line therapy when using standard clarithromycin triple therapy. 1, 4

About PHALCON-HP PHALCON-HP was a randomized, multicenter, Phase 3 trial that enrolled 1046 patients of which 992 patients with a confirmed H. pylori infection were randomized to one of three arms: vonoprazan 20 mg administered twice a day (BID) and amoxicillin 1g administered three times a day (TID) (n=324); vonoprazan 20 mg BID, amoxicillin 1g BID and clarithromycin 500 mg BID (n=338); and lansoprazole 30 mg BID, amoxicillin 1g BID and clarithromycin 500 mg BID (n=330). Each treatment regimen was administered for 14 days. Diagnoses of infection and test of cure were confirmed by 13C-urea breath test. Additional efficacy analyses were conducted using the pre-specified per protocol population (n=822), a subset of the mITT population comprised of patients who were protocol compliant.

About the Study of Acid Related Disorders (SOARD) SOARD was a physician and patient-based study conducted by Phathom in 2020-2021 that explored the perceptions of disease burden and the unmet needs in the management of H. pylori and erosive esophagitis. The study was US-based and used a survey overseen by an academic steering committee of thought leaders in gastroenterology and primary care. Data from both health care provider surveys and patient surveys were matched to medical records to further evaluate clinical characteristics, testing and procedures, and treatment. Participation included GIs (n=102), primary care physicians (n=149), and patients with H. pylori (n=77) and erosive esophagitis (n=73).

About Vonoprazan Vonoprazan is an investigational, oral small molecule potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB). P-CABs are a novel class of medicines that block acid secretion in the stomach. Vonoprazan has shown the potential to have rapid, potent, and durable anti-secretory effects as a single agent in the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori ( H. pylori) infection. The FDA has awarded qualified infection disease product (QIDP) status and granted Fast Track designation to vonoprazan in combination with both amoxicillin and clarithromycin and with amoxicillin alone for the treatment of H. pylori infection. Phathom submitted new drug applications in September 2021 to the U.S. FDA for vonoprazan-based regimens for the treatment of H. pylori infection. Phathom in-licensed the U.S., European, and Canadian rights to vonoprazan from Takeda, which completed 19 Phase 3 trials for vonoprazan and received marketing approval in Japan and numerous other countries in Asia and Latin America.

About Phathom Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders. For more information about Phathom, visit the Company's website at www.phathompharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements Phathom cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential for vonoprazan-based therapies for treatment of H. pylori infection to serve as new treatment options, and the potential for vonoprazan dual therapy to be a new antibiotic-sparing treatment option. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Phathom that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Phathom's business, including, without limitation: reported top-line data is based on preliminary analysis of key efficacy and safety data is subject to more audit and verification procedures that could result in material changes in the final data; we may experience delays submitting the NDA including in the event that the FDA does not agree with the Company's interpretation of the data or feedback from the FDA that may be inconsistent with feedback received at prior meetings with the FDA; Phathom's ability to access additional capital under the term loan facility is subject to certain conditions including verification by the lender that the clinical milestone has been met; Phathom's dependence on third parties in connection with product manufacturing, research and preclinical and clinical testing; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of vonoprazan that may limit its development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization, or may result in recalls or product liability claims; Phathom's QIDP and Fast Track designations may be withdrawn or not actually lead to a faster development or regulatory review or extended exclusivity, and would not assure FDA approval of vonoprazan; Phathom's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for vonoprazan; Phathom's ability to comply with its license agreement with Takeda; Phathom's ability to maintain undisrupted business operations due to the ongoing spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, including delaying or otherwise disrupting its clinical trials, manufacturing and supply chain, and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Phathom undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACTS Media Contact:Nick Benedetto1-877-742-8466media@phathompharma.com

Investor Contact:Joe Hand1-877-742-8466ir@phathompharma.com

1 Hooi et al. Gastroenterology. 2017;153:420 2 Chey et al. Am J Gastroenterol.2017;112:212 3 Malfertheiner et al. Gut. 2017;66:6 4 Alsamman et al. Dig Dis Sci. 2019;64:2893

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Surface Oncology To Present Preclinical Data For Lead Clinical Programs At The Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer 2021 Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that scientific posters sharing preclinical data will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2021 Annual Meeting, to be held virtually and at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. November 10-14, 2021.
CANCER
TheStreet

LAVA Therapeutics Announces Participation At Upcoming Scientific Conferences

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. ( Nasdaq: LVTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers (bsTCEs) to transform the treatment of cancer, today announced that Paul W.H.I. Parren, Ph.D., executive vice president, head of research and development (R&D) at LAVA, will participate in three upcoming scientific conferences in November.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Resverlogix holds discussions with Morocco to start Covid-19 drug trial

Resverlogix is holding talks with the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Morocco to conduct Phase II clinical trials of its drug, apabetalone (RVX-208), for Covid-19. An epigenetic small molecule or gene-regulating therapy candidate, apabetalone specifically hinders bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET). It aids in disease prevention by switching genes...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Personalis Announces Updates To NeXT Platform™ Incorporating Additional Key Profiling Capabilities For Advancing Oncology Biomarkers

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced the latest expansion of the Personalis NeXT Platform® adding several new features that are key to the understanding of the interactions between the tumor and the immune system and how they may influence a cancer patient's response to therapy.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
TheStreet

Teva Announces Successful Upsize Of Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes Offering And Pricing Of $5,000,000,000 Of Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) (" Teva") announced today that it successfully upsized and priced approximately $5,000,000,000 (equivalent) of its debut sustainability-linked senior notes (the " Notes"). The principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $4,000,000,000 (equivalent). Teva expects to use the net proceeds from the offerings to (i) fund the announced tender offer to purchase, for cash, its 1.250% Senior Notes due 2023, its 2.800% Senior Notes due 2023, its 3.250% Senior Notes due 2022, its 2.950% Senior Notes due 2022, its 1.125% Senior Notes due 2024 and its 6.000% Senior Notes due 2024 for a maximum combined aggregate purchase price (exclusive of accrued and unpaid interest) of up to $3,500,000,000 (as it may be amended prior to expiration thereof), (ii) to pay fees and expenses in connection therewith, (iii) to fund the repayment of outstanding debt upon maturity, tender offer or earlier redemption and (iv) to the extent of any remaining proceeds, for general corporate purposes.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Blue Star Foods Corp. Announces Pricing Of $4M Public Offering And NASDAQ Listing

Miami, FL, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) ("Blue Star" or the "Company"), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) seafood company, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 800,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $4.0 million USD, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other related expenses. In addition, Blue Star has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 120,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discount and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about November 5 th, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

RCG Global Services Announces Majority Recapitalization By Frontenac

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCG Global Services ("RCG" or the "Company"), a global digital transformation consultancy providing product engineering, advanced analytics, and cloud services to Fortune 1000 enterprises, has completed a majority recapitalization with Frontenac, a Chicago-based private equity firm. RCG was previously majority owned by Eos Partners, L.P. ("EOS"), a New York-based private investment firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

E Automotive Inc. Files Final Prospectus And Announces Pricing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - E Automotive Inc. d/b/a E Inc. (" E Inc." or the " Company"), which goes to market under the brands EBlock and EDealer, announced today that it has filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories in Canada, and obtained a receipt for, its final base PREP prospectus (the " Final Prospectus"), and has entered into an underwriting agreement in respect of its previously-announced initial public offering (the " Offering"). The Offering consists of a treasury offering of 5,900,000 common shares of the Company at a price of C$23.00 per common share, for gross proceeds of C$135,700,000. The Offering was upsized from an initial size of C$125,000,000 as a result of excess demand.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceuticals#Fda Approval#Michigan Medicine#Phalcon Hp#Non Asian#Phathom Pharmaceuticals#Agaf#Facg#Facp
TheStreet

BGL Announces The Recapitalization Of Keter Environmental Services, Inc. By TPG Growth

CLEVELAND, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce that Keter Environmental Services, Inc. (Keter) has received a significant investment by TPG Growth (TPG), the middle market and growth equity platform of alternative asset firm TPG. BGL's Environmental & Industrial Services investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Keter in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $175,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Irvine, CA, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading tomorrow, Wednesday, November 3, 2021, under the ticker symbol "MLAIU". Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "MLAI" and "MLAIW," respectively.
IRVINE, CA
TheStreet

Kayne Anderson Announces Virtual KYN & KMF Investor Update

HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KA Fund Advisors, LLC ("Kayne Anderson"), which serves as the adviser to Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) - Get Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Report and Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (KMF) - Get Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Inc. Report, announced that it will host a virtual investor update for KYN and KMF on November 18, 2021.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Chong Yoon Lim, CEO Of Hanmi Science, Announces Addition Of EWorldwide Group To Hanmi Science Consortium And Invites Other Groups To Join

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In his recent opening address to the G20, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi highlighted vaccine inequity, emphasizing the fact that only 3% of eligible people living in the world's poorest nations had received any form of COVID-19 vaccine, versus more than 70% in high-income countries. Mr. Draghi stated, "These differences are morally unacceptable and undermine the global recovery." Mr. Lim, CEO of Hanmi Science, believes that improving vaccine equity and access requires solving the challenges presented by the manufacture and transport of mRNA materials—the materials essential for high-efficacy COVID-19 vaccines.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FDA
TheStreet

The Case For a Biotech Snapback

Biotech stocks have faced a challenging year with stock prices plummeting from a lack of mergers and acquisition activity and FDA delays, but the downfall could soon be over, Real Money’s Bret Jensen argues. Some of the sell-offs could be the result of tax loss selling or from the algorithmic...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FOX40

Drug development, research company discusses COVID-19 vaccine mixing

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control OK’d mixing and matching vaccine doses, meaning a patient’s booster shot does not need to be the same brand as their first round of vaccination.  But, with that kind of freedom comes a little confusion. Cindy Dukes, the chief business officer of Benchmark Research, […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

BioNTech To Present New Clinical Data From First-in-Class CAR-T Program BNT211 In Late-breaking Session At 36th SITC Annual Meeting

MAINZ, Germany, November 1, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, "BioNTech" or "the Company"), a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that new clinical data from the first-in-human Phase 1/2 trial evaluating the Company's novel CAR-T cell therapy candidate, BNT211, will be presented in an oral presentation. The presentation is scheduled for the late-breaking abstract poster session at the 36 th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), being held both in person and virtually from November 10 - 14, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Infinity Energy Resources Announces Results Of Annual Shareholders Meeting Including Name Change To American Noble Gas, Inc.

American Noble Gas, Inc. to focus on traditional hydrocarbons as well as helium and other minerals on its newly acquired leasehold located on the Central Kansas Up-lift. Lenexa, KS, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Noble Gas, Inc. (formerly Infinity Energy Resources, Inc.) (OTC-QB: IFNY) ("AMGAS", "Infinity" or the "Company") an independent oil, natural gas and noble gas exploration and development company announced today the results of its recent Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The shareholders approved all matters voted upon including the proposed name change from Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. to American Noble Gas, Inc. The Company has already submitted the necessary filings to effect the name change and is in process of changing its ticker symbol to OTC-QB: AMNG.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Press

Nevro Announces Update in Patent Litigation with Boston Scientific

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that provides innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that a Delaware jury found that Nevro infringed two Boston Scientific patents (7,891,085 and 8,019,439) directed to ways of manufacturing spinal cord stimulation (SCS) leads, which Nevro obtains from a third-party supplier. Two other Boston Scientific lead patents (8,646,172 and 8,650,747) were not infringed. The jury awarded Boston Scientific $20 million. This decision has no commercial implications or would otherwise impose any restrictions on any current or future Nevro products, and the jury award is an amount of money that will not have a material impact on Nevro's business.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Genesis Digital Assets announces new data center in Texas

Major United States-based Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm Genesis Digital Assets is building a new data center in West Texas. According to the firm’s Monday announcement, the new industrial-scale BTC mining data center will have a capacity of 300 megawatts and will operate using unspecified “sustainable infrastructure.” Its energy will be sourced from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

CytoDyn Inc. Announces Adjournment Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders To November 24, 2021 Due To Lack Of Quorum

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) (the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, today convened and then adjourned the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") without transacting any other business. The Annual Meeting was adjourned to be held virtually on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The adjournment provides the Company with additional time to solicit proxies from its shareholders to achieve a quorum at the Annual Meeting.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
63K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy