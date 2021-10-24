CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fentanyl Epidemic - [STREET SOLDIERS]

fox5ny.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe synthetic opioid Fentanyl is cheap, easy to get, and...

www.fox5ny.com

thekatynews.com

Five levels of drug addiction

There are many ways to measure things to know that at what point that thing can become excessive and at what point that thing can become too less. For example, let us use water as the example. Drinking 8 glasses of water per day is the bare minimum that humans need to function daily and if you are not drinking that then you are setting yourself up for future diseases as the water cleans the digestive track as well as the liver and the rest of the body altogether which won’t be happening if you drink less water. Therefore, if we drink more than 8 glasses, it could be harmful for the body, and if we drink less than 8 glasses of water a day, it could be harmful for the body as well.
HEALTH
painnewsnetwork.org

The Rx Opioid Most Likely To Be Misused May Surprise You

For well over a decade, addiction treatment providers and public health officials have been touting the benefits of buprenorphine, an opioid that can treat both pain and addiction. When combined with naloxone in drugs like Suboxone that treat opioid use disorder (OUD), buprenorphine reduces cravings for opioids and lowers the risk of abuse.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Gun dealer, 52, who shot his solicitor wife dead while she lay in bed after becoming convinced he was ill with Covid is sentenced to at least eight years in a mental health hospital

A gun dealer who shot his wife dead while convinced he was ill with Covid-19 has been sentenced to be detained in a mental health hospital. Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 52, took a double-barrelled shotgun and twice shot his wife, Silke, a 42-year-old solicitor, at close range as she lay in bed in her pyjamas at their home in Barham in Suffolk.
HEALTH
manisteenews.com

National recall issued on blood pressure medication

Two blood pressure medications have been recalled for high levels of impurity. The United States Food and Drug Administration sent out an announcement of a recall last week for batches of blood pressure medication from Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. The batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide had high levels of the impurity N-nitrosoirbesartan found.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NewsBreak
Health
HipHopDX.com

BMF Co-Founder Southwest T Sends Warning To Young Kids Emulating Him For Halloween

Black Mafia Family was founded in 1989 by brothers Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and quickly became one of the largest drug trafficking and money laundering operations in the country. Like BMF First Lady Tonesa Welch explained in a recent interview with HipHopDX, the money and...
KIDS
Davenport Journal

US Marshals draw guns on young mother and her 3-month-old baby after knocking on wrong apartment

Knocking on the wrong door seldom has any serious consequences, but when several armed US Marshals knocked on a young mother’s front door it left her frightened for her and her baby’s life. “I cracked the door open and they pushed the door open and pushed me and my baby out of the way. They are holding us at gunpoint, screaming, there is a gun about a foot away from her face,” she said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

US Army launches investigation after three service personnel 'who went to get their flu shot' were accidentally given dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead

US Army bosses are investigating after three service personnel went to get a flu shot on base - only to be given a dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead. Army officials confirmed the accidental doses were administered at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington earlier this month, to three unidentified people.
MILITARY
CBS Sacramento

Vaccinated Sacramento County Inmate With Underlying Health Conditions Dies From COVID-19 Complications

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officials are investigating the coronavirus-related death of a vaccinated inmate who was hospitalized last week. According to Sacramento County, its health services department was notified of the 76-year-old inmate’s death Monday morning. The inmate reportedly was already being treated for long-term significant and underlying health conditions before testing positive for COVID-19 on October 25. He was admitted to the hospital for low oxygen levels prior to the positive test. The county did not say where the inmate was being housed but said the housing unit was quarantined and contact-tracing efforts were underway. “We are working closely with Correctional Health staff to conduct contact tracing and mitigate the spread,” said county Public Health Officer Olivia Kasirye. “Quarantine protocols are in place and extensive testing is being done.” The 76-year-old had been vaccinated in June. His identity has not yet been released.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Shropshire Star

Care home nurse 'tried taking blood pressure reading from patient’s broken arm'

A care home nurse tried to take a blood pressure reading from a patient’s broken arm while she was recuperating after a hospital stay, a disciplinary panel has heard. Julie Elizabeth Burton, who worked for the Barchester Healthcare Group in the county, also stands accused of failing to call paramedics or send the woman - referred to as Patient A - back to hospital after concerning temperature and fluid intake readings.
HEALTH SERVICES
du.edu

Denver Street Drugs Laced – or Loaded – with Deadly Fentanyl

Coronavirus autopsies overwhelmed other coroners last year, but the surge in cases for Denver’s medical examiner was chiefly due to illicit opioids — especially fentanyl. “People who use illicit drugs in Denver are at a higher risk for fatal overdose than ever before,” warns Robert McDonald, executive director of public health in Denver.
DENVER, CO
CBS New York

Suffolk County Boosting Police Force With Federal COVID Aid Amid Retirements And Growing Interest From NYPD Members

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a major effort to increase the ranks of law enforcement in Suffolk County. The new hiring comes amid an increasing number of retirements and interest from members of the NYPD, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Monday. If you want to be a police officer in the suburbs, now might be the time. “I am announcing the largest hiring of police and law enforcement officers in Suffolk County history over a 12-month period,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. The money for the hiring boost is coming from American Rescue Plan funds to offset a loss in tax revenue during the...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
unioncountydailydigital.com

Powerful, Dangerous Fentanyl “Analogue” Drug Hitting The Streets In Ohio

COLUMBUS – Following the seizure of over four kilos of suspected fentanyl and the arrest of three people by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and the Hilliard Police Department following an undercover operation earlier this month, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation issued a warning that a least part of the seized drugs have tested positive for parafluorofentanyl, a more powerful and potent version of fentanyl, what chemists and investigators call an analogue drug.
OHIO STATE

