Corrections and clarifications

By Corrections and clarifications column editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago

• Sir John Chilcot became an assistant private secretary to Roy Jenkins in 1966, not 1963 as an obituary said. The government’s dossier on Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction said it had chemical and biological weapons that could be deployed within 45 minutes, and had constructed a new engine test stand for the development of missiles capable of reaching the UK sovereign base areas in Cyprus; but not that “the UK was within 45 minutes of a nuclear attack” (6 October, Journal, page 6).

• Other recently amended articles include:

‘It seems impenetrable’: the trials of HGV training

GPs’ leader condemns ‘malicious criticism’ by politicians

‘It is with a heavy heart that I leave’ – why the unrelieved pressure is pushing GPs to quit

Votes at 16 backed in German coalition talks after success of Fridays for Future

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to 'uncontrolled immigration' - and historians aren't happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
Roy Jenkins
John Chilcot
The Independent

British vessel remains held by French authorities, despite minister’s claim it had been released

The British vessel at the centre of a furious post-Brexit row over fishing rights remains in the hands of the French authorities – despite a UK cabinet minister claiming it had been released.Environment secretary George Eustice claimed on Tuesday that the scallop vessel Cornelis Gert Jan, seized by French and detained in the port of Le Harve, had been released.“I understand that vessel has now been released and I think there’s going to need to be some further discussions, clearly there was an administrative error at some point,” he told Sky News.But the director of the vessel’s owner Macduff...
The Independent

UK and US in talks to remove ‘damaging’ steel tariffs

The UK and US are in talks to remove “damaging tariffs” from British steel exports, the International Trade Secretary has said.Anne-Marie Trevelyan is understood to have met several times with US trade representative Katherine Tai in a bid to find a solution that lifts tariffs on steel and aluminium produced on both sides of the Atlantic.The Cabinet minister’s comments come after the US Department of Commerce said it was “consulting closely on bilateral and multilateral issues related to steel and aluminium” with Britain.We welcome the Biden Administration’s willingness to work with us to address trade issues relating to steel and...
The Independent

Britain tells France: you have 48 hours before we sue you over Brexit fishing threats

The Foreign Secretary has given the French government a 48-hour deadline to withdraw threats against Britain over post-Brexit fishing licences.The Anglo-French relationship was heading for Brexit meltdown on the first day of the UN COP26 climate summit – which the UK is hosting and supposed to be focusing on.But Liz Truss took to the airwaves first thing on Monday to blast "completely unreasonable threats" to the fishing industry and threatened to sue France under the terms of the Brexit deal."They need to withdraw those threats, or else we will use the mechanisms of our trade agreement with the EU...
The Independent

Australia prime minister attacks French leader's credibility

Australian Prime Scott Morrison attacked the credibility of French President Emmanuel Macron as a newspaper quoted a text message that suggested France anticipated “bad news” about a now-scuttled submarine deal.An Australia newspaper cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s explanation to Macron last week that the U.S. leader thought the French had been informed long before the September announcement that their 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) submarine deal with Australia would be scrapped.Macron this week accused Morrison of lying to him at a Paris dinner in June about the fate of a 5-year-old contract with majority French state-owned Naval...
AFP

Macron gives UK more time over fish feud

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that retaliatory measures threatened against Britain over a row about post-Brexit fishing rights would not be implemented at midnight, with fresh talks planned this week. Discussions will "continue tomorrow" between France, the UK and the European Commission, Macron said on the sidelines of the COP26 summit in Glasgow. He ruled out the application of French reprisals for the time being because "it's not while we're negotiating that we're going to impose sanctions". Britain welcomed Macron's announcement.
The Independent

Brexit news – live: UK rejects France’s claim fishing row over as Paris set to impose sanctions in 48 hours

The UK has rejected French claims of a deal to try to end their fishing dispute, leaving Paris on course to launch restrictive measures against British fishing boats operating in the Channel in just 48 hours.While France claimed Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson had agreed to work on “practical measures” to resolve the dispute, No 10 insisted that was wrong and it is up to France to back down.“We stand ready to respond should they proceed to breaking the Brexit agreement,” Mr Johnson’s spokesman told reporters at the G20 summit in Rome, adding the UK’s position had not changed...
The Independent

International envoy warns of Bosnia breakup amid tensions

The chief international representative in Bosnia is warning that the war-scarred Balkan nation could face the biggest “existential threat of the post-war period” if the international community does not curb threatened separatist actions by Bosnian Serbs.In a report scheduled for delivery to the U.N. Security Council this week, High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt said “the prospects of further division and conflict are very real,” if Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik withdraws Serb troops from the Bosnian army and creates a separate Serb force.Those moves and other threats, if carried out, would "ultimately undermine the state’s ability...
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
The Independent

Boris Johnson is banking on the free market to solve the climate crisis – but it simply isn’t working

At Joe Biden’s virtual Leaders Summit on Climate in April, Boris Johnson outlined his programme for fighting the existential crisis facing the planet. “This isn’t about some expensive, politically correct, green act of bunny hugging, or however you want to put it,” he said. “‘Cake! Have! Eat!’ is my message to you.”It may have left his audience looking a tad perplexed, but behind the Johnson buffoonery those three words encapsulated his entire approach to the climate crisis. And just last month, addressing the UN in New York, he amplified that message by dismissing the views of an equally towering figure...
AFP

Macron says Australian PM lied to him over subs spat

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said Australia's prime minister outright lied to him over a cancelled submarine deal, deepening an already fraught diplomatic crisis. "I don't think. I know," Macron said when asked by Australian media if Scott Morrison was untruthful in their private dealings. Both leaders are attending the G20 in Rome and a major UN-backed climate summit in Glasgow, but the weeks-long spat continues to trail them. In September, Australia's leader without warning tore up a decade-old multi-billion-dollar contract with France to build a new fleet of submarines.
The Independent

A day late, Israeli minister in wheelchair can access COP26

Israel’s energy minister, who uses a wheelchair, was able to attend the global climate summit Tuesday, after police prevented her from reaching the venue.Energy Minister Karine Elharrar arrived at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow alongside Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett using a ramp to enter the building, according to footage sent by Bennett's office.“Tomorrow the exact same thing will be here,” he said, gesturing toward the accessible entrance. “It's very important, so is the message” it sends, he said.A spokeswoman for Elharrar said Monday that she wasn’t able to attend the conference after police officers at a...
