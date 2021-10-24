CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran Tests Positive for Covid-19, Cancels In-Person Appearances in Support of New LP

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
 9 days ago
Ed Sheeran announced Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the singer to cancel all immediate in-person appearances for his upcoming LP = , due out this Friday, October 29th. However, Sheeran will still fulfill his commitments virtually.

“Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on social media.

“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone.”

It’s unclear how long Sheeran will be self-isolating; he is currently scheduled to serve as musical guest on the November 6th episode of Saturday Night Live , which revealed Sheeran’s appearance during last night’s episode.

Prior to his diagnosis, Sheeran made several live appearances over the past few weeks, including performing a few songs with Coldplay at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire as well as appearing at the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

Sheeran has lobbied in support of vaccinations, even performing a vaccine-inspired rendition of his hit “Shape of You” on The Late Late Show earlier this year. “Moderna or Pfizer will do/ You’ll be good after jab number two/ But wait two weeks for it to take effect/ It doesn’t fit the song but it’s important,” Sheeran sang.

