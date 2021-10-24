CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Grand jury opts not to indict woman on murder charges

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QF9eM_0cbI5Aok00

A Lucas County grand jury decided that a Toledo woman won't be charged because she killed her ex-husband in self-defense.

Shnitra Rizo, of the 600 block of Utah Street, will not face murder and felonious assault charges for the death of John Rizo, 32, after the grand jury heard self-defense testimony on Thursday, Michael Loisel, chief of the Lucas County prosecutor’s office’s criminal division, said.

Mr. Rizo was fatally stabbed early in the morning on Aug. 14 at Ms. Rizo’s Utah Street home. When Toledo police officers arrived at 3:30 a.m., they found Mr. Rizo outside the home with at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Mr. Loisel, Mr. Rizo allegedly broke into the home and began attacking Ms. Rizo, who was then forced to defend herself. Ms. Rizo had previously filed a protection order against her ex-husband.

The couple shares three children.

No further charges are expected to stem from this incident.

“This is where the case ends,” Mr. Loisel said.

Comments / 5

President trump 2020
9d ago

She never should have been brought to the courthouse..... she had a protective order against him, he BROKE into her house and attacked her .. case closed!!!! Wow, Toledo is backwards!!!! Poor lady

Reply
10
Related
The Blade

Woman pleads not guilty to fatally shooting man from front porch

A Toledo woman pleaded not guilty to the shooting death of a man who was found lying alongside the railroad tracks in East Toledo. Julie B. Hickok , 48, of the 2200 block of Consaul Street, is accused of shooting Ryan Zam, 32, from her front porch with a handgun while he was riding his all-terrain vehicle on Oct. 4.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

North Toledo shooting victim identified

Toledo police on Monday identified the critically injured victim of a shooting in North Toledo. Ronald Munn, 34, whose address was given as the 3000 block of Glanzman Road, was rushed to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center Sunday afternoon with what authorities described Monday as one life-threatening gunshot wound. He was listed in critical condition, police said.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Bike rider struck in North Toledo

A bike rider was left with life-threatening and critical injuries when he was struck by a motorist on Lagrange Street Sunday night. Toledo police said Winston Autry, 42, of the 1100 block of North Erie Street was heading south on Lagrange near Utica Street when a vehicle struck him about 10:50 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy