Grand jury opts not to indict woman on murder charges

A Lucas County grand jury decided that a Toledo woman won't be charged because she killed her ex-husband in self-defense.

Shnitra Rizo, of the 600 block of Utah Street, will not face murder and felonious assault charges for the death of John Rizo, 32, after the grand jury heard self-defense testimony on Thursday, Michael Loisel, chief of the Lucas County prosecutor’s office’s criminal division, said.

Mr. Rizo was fatally stabbed early in the morning on Aug. 14 at Ms. Rizo’s Utah Street home. When Toledo police officers arrived at 3:30 a.m., they found Mr. Rizo outside the home with at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Mr. Loisel, Mr. Rizo allegedly broke into the home and began attacking Ms. Rizo, who was then forced to defend herself. Ms. Rizo had previously filed a protection order against her ex-husband.

The couple shares three children.

No further charges are expected to stem from this incident.

“This is where the case ends,” Mr. Loisel said.