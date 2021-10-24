CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Wildly Popular Lake George Pumpkin Chunkin' Event Canceled

By Jess
 9 days ago
If you were looking to chuck your Hudson Valley pumpkin this year in Lake George, you'll have to chuck elsewhere. Adirondack Pub & Brewery in Lake George is known for its annual Pumpkin Chunkin' event where guests can use a pumpkin slingshot or catapult to get rid of those Halloween pumpkins....

