When HBO broke the news in January that the fifth season of Insecure would be its last, the internet broke into collective tears — and outrage. “I didn’t anticipate how much in their feelings people would be and how much they would put on us to deliver,” co-creator and star Issa Rae told The Hollywood Reporter at the show’s Los Angeles premiere on Thursday. She thought the announcement would be so casual she wanted to drop it along with the season four finale until HBO urged her to hold off. And as fans are about to get their first taste of the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO