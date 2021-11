Patrick Mahomes had himself a horrible game against the Tennessee Titans yesterday. The Chiefs ended up losing by a score of 27-3, and it dropped the Chiefs to a record of 3-4. At this point, there is no guarantee that the Chiefs will even make the playoffs, and overall, it's looking like a year that Chiefs supporters will want to forget. With Mahomes throwing nine interceptions in just seven games, it remains clear that something is a bit off right now.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO