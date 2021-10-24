CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets' Jamien Sherwood: Dealing with calf problem

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Sherwood (calf) has been listed as questionable to return Sunday against the...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Panthers Sent Clear Message To Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the subject of recent rumors suggesting he could be sent to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson trade. According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, the Panthers were at one point “willing” to trade McCaffrey and “three high draft picks” for Watson, who has not played all season due to his ongoing lawsuits regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Panthers have since denied they included McCaffrey in any trade talks, as La Canfora noted.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, Reacts To Living In Detroit

Just over a year ago, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – but it wasn’t a football player that stole the show. That role belonged to model Christen Harper, who captured the audience’s attention. The girlfriend of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Harper made a lasting impression on fans and has since taken over the modeling world.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrible Penalty In Cowboys vs. Vikings

There are bad penalty calls, and then there’s the penalty that was just called in the Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys game. One of the worst roughing the passer penalty calls of the season benefited Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game. Cowboys...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Notable Quarterback Monday

The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback. Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.
NFL
raidersbeat.com

Raiders Reportedly Interested in Veteran Speedster at Wide Receiver

In the wake of the fatal car crash believed to have been caused by an impaired Henry Ruggs (who reportedly suffered only minor injuries), the Raiders have been left to scramble for new answers at wide receiver. The accident occurred just 12 hours before the trade deadline, but the Raiders...
NFL
AllTitans

Titans Double Up on RB Additions

There is no running back the Tennessee Titans could have signed to adequately replace Derrick Henry. So, they brought in more than one. Adrian Peterson and D’Onta Foreman were among four players the Titans added their practice squad on Tuesday. The expectation is that Peterson, one of the NFL’s all-time leading rushers, will be signed to the active roster in the coming days and will be in the lineup Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Whether Foreman is a complementary piece or a fallback option remains to be seen.
NFL
The Spun

Texans, 49ers Reportedly Agree To Deadline Deal

We’re now four hours from the NFL Trade Deadline. The San Francisco 49ers just added an interesting young piece to their defense, trading for Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu. The Texas grad was a fifth-rounder for Houston in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was a First-Team All-Big 12 performer...
NFL
The Spun

The Panthers Are Reportedly Signing A New Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly signing a new quarterback. Carolina’s starter, Sam Darnold, is in concussion protocol. The Panthers quarterback left Sunday’s game after taking a scary-looking blow to the head. Carolina was led by Phillip Walker the rest of the way, as the NFC South franchise defeated divisional rival Atlanta, 19-13, to improve to 4-4 on the season.
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Reportedly Signed A New Kicker

The Pittsburgh Steelers found themselves in need of a replacement kicker after starter Chris Boswell took a shot during the team’s win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. On Tuesday, the Steelers reportedly found their man. Pittsburgh announced earlier this morning that it has signed free agent kicker Josh Lambo...
NFL

