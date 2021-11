Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners) A pair of teams from the Atlantic Division off to strong starts take the ice in the Motor City. The Florida Panthers are on the road as they travel to face the Detroit Red Wings Friday night. Florida comes in off a 4-1 home victory over Boston Wednesday night in their most recent contest. Detroit picked up a 3-2 overtime win over Washington on the road in their previous game Wednesday night. The Panthers have had great success in the series of late, winning eight of the previous 10 meetings coming into this one.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO