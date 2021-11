Picture this: A school year that potentially begins in August and ends in June, with a shorter summer break in between, but with more time off in fall, winter and spring. The idea is called a “balanced calendar” and it was the recent focus of a joint meeting between Lacey City Council and the North Thurston Public Schools board. At first glance, it may look like year-round school, but North Thurston Assistant Superintendent Monty Sabin said that is not the case.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO