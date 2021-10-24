CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ron's Gone Wrong: How Marvel and Star Wars References Were Added

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRon's Gone Wrong is now playing in theaters, and the new animated feature was made by 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation, which means it has since been released by Disney thanks to their merger with Fox. Ron's Gone Wrong follows a world where android friends have replaced phones as the...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Hocus Pocus’ Disney Plus Sequel Adds Eleven New Cast Members, Including Tony Hale, Hannah Waddingham and Sam Richardson

Disney has announced eleven new cast members that will join returning stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in “Hocus Pocus 2,” its upcoming Disney Plus sequel to the 1993 family fantasy film. Disney made the announcement through its official Disney Plus Twitter, alongside a video featuring the sequel’s logo. The black flame candle is alight to the Sanderson sisters’ delight. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, & Kathy Najimy shall soon return.Joined by new faces which you soon will learn. See more of the spellbinding cast in the next tweet.Enjoy this #Hallowstream treat.👇 pic.twitter.com/DiBAfCHiWX — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 31, 2021 The new cast members...
MOVIES
Deadline

John Cena In Negotiations To Star In Action-Comedy Movie ‘Freelance’ From ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is in negotiations to star in Pierre Morel (Taken) action-comedy film Freelance, which Stuart Ford’s AGC will be selling at the upcoming virtual American Film Market. Endurance Media’s Steve Richards will produce the package alongside Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Endurance will co-finance with AGC. UTA and ICM are handling domestic. The project, which is budgeted in the $40 million range, follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states. After several years of mortgage payments, school...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Delaney
Person
Ricardo Hurtado
Person
Marcus Scribner
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Jack Dylan Grazer
Person
Ed Helms
Person
Zach Galifianakis
solzyatthemovies.com

Ron’s Gone Wrong A Film About Friendship

A seventh grade middle school student and a B*Bot become strange pals in Locksmith Animation’s new film, Ron’s Gone Wrong. As Barney Pudowski (Jack Dylan Grazer) returns to Nonsuch Middle School for the new school year, he lacks what everyone else has: a B*Bot. He’s not the most popular kid in school and not owning a B*Bot makes him the outcast of the crowd. His dad, Graham (Ed Helms) knows how much he wants one and eventually he comes through with it but sadly, Ron aka R0NB1NT5CAT5CO (Zach Galifianakis) is as defective as they come. Ron is defective and can’t do anything right. This B*Bot is supposed to be “your best friend out of the box” but most certainly is not. How do you make friends when your B*Bot cannot do anything right? Eventually, Barney teaches Ron everything there is to know about them and they start to see each other in a different light. With Ron being defective, Bubble starts going after the B*Bot.
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Ron’s Gone Wrong Cast and Crew Interview

Vital Thrills got a chance to attend the virtual press conference for the new animated film Ron’s Gone Wrong, which comes to us from Disney’s 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation. We talked to voice cast members Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ed Helms, and Kylie Cantrall, producer Julie Lockhart,...
MOVIES
abc11.com

Watch an exclusive clip from new film 'Ron's Gone Wrong'

"Maybe it will be okay," Barney teases in an exclusive clip from the new film "Ron's Gone Wrong." In the clip, socially awkward middle schooler Barney and Rob, a robot who is supposed to be Barney's new "Best Friend out of the Box," head out to recess at Barney's middle school.
MOVIES
StarWars.com

Leia Loses Hope in Marvel’s Star Wars #18 – Exclusive Preview

The resilient Princess Leia Organa has reached her breaking point. In the race to reclaim Han Solo, still frozen in carbonite, she had victory within her grasp. And then she lost him again. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars #18, part of the War of the Bounty Hunters...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Locksmith Animation
ourquadcities.com

At the Movies | “Dune” & “Ron’s Gone Wrong”

It’s time for our weekly look at the movies! As always, Movie Mike is here is discuss last week’s hits and misses and preview the new films coming out this week! This week we have 2 new films: Sci-fi adventure “Dune” and animated film “Ron’s Gone Wrong”. For more Movie...
MOVIES
wmleader.com

Zach Galifianakis Talks Social Media at ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Premiere

The premiere of “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation’s animated sci-fi film, took place at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood on Tuesday night. Directed by Sarah Smith, the family movie follows socially awkward seventh grader Barney Pudowski (Jack Dylan Grazer) who receives robot Ron (Zach Galifianakis) for his birthday.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

Interview: RON’S GONE WRONG Art Director Karen DeJong

Locksmith Animation hits the big-screen big time this week with Ron’s Gone Wrong, the studio’s very first feature. Ron’s Gone Wrong tells the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device—his “Best Friend in a Box”. As technology tends to, Ron malfunctions time and time again, making the two’s relationship wonderfully messy and action-packed. Set against the backdrop of our social-media obsessed world, Ron’s Gone Wrong digs deep to show us the meaning of true friendship.
MOVIES
dapsmagic.com

Pictorial: Ron’s Gone Wrong U.S. Premiere

The U.S. premiere of Ron’s Gone Wrong was held in Hollywood on Tuesday night. For the premiere of this 20th Century Studios film, stars of the film Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Kylie Cantrall and Ricardo Hurtado were on hand. They were also joined by filmmakers that included director/screenwriter Sarah Smith, director Jean-Philippe Vine, co-director Octavio E. Rodriguez, screenwriter Peter Baynham, and producer Julie Lockhart at the El Capitan Theatre. Below are photos of the evening’s events:
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
ComicBook

Ron's Gone Wrong Writers Reveal E.T. Inspirations

Ron's Gone Wrong is the new animated feature from 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation (by way of Disney) that's now playing in theaters. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 79% critics score after 62 reviews and a 97% audience score after a small handful of reactions. The movie tells the story of a world where android friends have replaced phones as the go-to device and when a socially awkward middle school student named Barney finally gets his own device, Ron, the robot doesn't turn out to be the helpful best friend that Barney is expecting. In honor of the movie's release, ComicBook.com talked with some of the stars as well as the movie's writers, Sarah Smith and Peter Baynham, who revealed they were inspired by E.T.
MOVIES
Beaumont Enterprise

Review: 'Ron's Gone Wrong' has the movie code all jumbled

There's a clear message in the new film “Ron’s Gone Wrong” and that message is to stop watching films like “Ron’s Gone Wrong.”. A derivative tale about a middle schooler and his quirky computer sidekick, the animated film seems to want to preach we should all disconnect from our devices and restore human contact. But then what will the filmmakers do with all that adorable merch?
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Memorable Ron’s Gone Wrong ‘Fight’ Scene Jack Dylan Grazer And Zach Galifianakis Shared The Sound Booth For

Ron’s Gone Wrong has the voice talents of Shazam!’s Jack Dylan Grazer with The Hangover’s Zach Galifianakis teaming up to play a middle schooler and malfunctioning robot in this weekend’s latest family film. These days, animated films are often recorded across the world by its actors with few moments for actual one-on-one time in the sound booth. Thankfully, the comedic and naturally charismatic actors came together for a specific scene in the sci-fi movie.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Co-Directors on Making a Film That Deals With What Kids Are Going Through in the Social Media Age

With 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation’s Ron’s Gone Wrong now playing in theaters, I recently had the chance to speak with co-directors Jean-Philippe Vine and Octavio Rodriguez about making the animated movie. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Ron’s Gone Wrong is about a socially awkward middle-schooler named Barney (Jack Dylan Grazer), and Ron (Zach Galifianakis), his malfunctioning B*Bot that is supposed to be his “best friend out of the box.” If you’re curious what a B*Bot is, imagine if Apple released a robot that was always with you and incorporated aspects of Facebook like friend requests and likes. While the film is primarily about the two of them and their relationship, Ron’s Gone Wrong also deals with what kids are going through in the social media age. The rest of the voice cast includes Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner and Thomas Barbusca. The film is also co-directed by Sarah Smith and written by Peter Baynham.
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

Weekend Box Office Forecast: Dune and Ron’s Gone Wrong

Fans have been clamoring for a modern remake of Frank Herbert’s Dune, the influential 1965 science fiction novel, for thirty-seven years since David Lynch last attempted to bring the story to the big screen. This weekend, domestic audiences will finally be treated to Denis Villeneuve’s vision of the sprawling epic.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The ‘Weird’ Crossover Ron’s Gone Wrong Has With Borat, According To The Filmmakers

Ron’s Gone Wrong allows families to get to know an unlikely pair of friends in a middle-school boy named Barney and his malfunctioning robot Ron. This weekend’s animated release will certainly inspire comparisons to The Iron Giant and E.T., but one you may not expect is with Borat. Don’t worry, no cringe R-rated humor or tours across America are involved in Ron’s Gone Wrong, but behind the scenes, there was a fun crossover of sorts.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy