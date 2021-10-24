CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Century Square garage reopens after reports of structural concerns

By Trenton Hooker, Joel Leal
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ifnvo_0cbI2bHC00

A parking garage has reopened today after concerns over a possible "structural collapse" prompted authorities to close the building Saturday night until it was deemed safe to enter.

"The Century Square garage continues to receive annual inspections for structural safety but out of abundance of caution, it was inspected today by a licensed structural engineer whose report found no safety or structural concern," the management team said in a written statement sent to 25 News . "The garage has since reopened, and normal parking operations have resumed."

Reps said a patron reported what they thought was "structural concerns" to authorities in College Station.

The 60-acre development next to Texas A&M University's campus offers office space, retail shopping, fine dining and living spaces, according to its website .

The management team said the parking garage had its inspection as recently as July 2021 and was found to have no structural problems or safety concerns.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Morgan Times

Structure fire Saturday, Oct. 30, in Fort Morgan contained to garage

The Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call of a structure fire at 4:16 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 308 S. Sherman St. in Fort Morgan. When firefighters arrived on scene, residents of the home had already been evacuated thanks to the help of family members and other local people who were passing by and saw the fire.
FORT MORGAN, CO
x1071.com

Building that holds Paisan’s set to reopen following structural repairs

MADISON, Wis. – The building at 131 W. Wilson Street has received permission to reopen, the City of Madison announced Wednesday. The building, which houses Paisan’s Restaurant, was closed last month due to structural concerns. City officials said that while all above-ground spaces are good-to-go, work is continuing on the...
MADISON, WI
KBTX.com

Authorities close Century Square parking garage

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Authorities are closing the Century Square parking garage Saturday night due to potential structural issues. The College Station Fire Department says that a citizen called in a complaint regarding an issue with the building Saturday night. Officials investigated the structure Saturday night, but CSFD says out...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Traffic
College Station, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
Local
Texas Traffic
Ottawa Herald

Kalmar donates modified truck to Legacy Square to be used as play structure

Kalmar Ottawa has donated a modified version of its terminal tractor to Legacy Square to be used as a play structure for kids, the City of Ottawa announced last week. Kalmar was founded in Ottawa in 1941 and was originally located where Legacy Square stands today, said Director of Operations Alan Wilson. "With us being in the community now since 1941, we wanted to give back a little bit and do some unique playground equipment for the kids in the community,"
OTTAWA, KS
Albert Lea Tribune

Numerous vehicles, garages broken into and other reports

Police received a report at 7:15 a.m. Sunday that three cars had been broken into at 1203 Spartan Ave. Cash was missing, along with some white air pods. A work van was reported rummaged through at 7:57 a.m. Sunday at 1714 Canary Drive. A garage was reported broken into at...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
mynews4.com

Rock Blvd. reopens after crash

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Rock Boulevard has reopened at C Street after a crash Tuesday morning. The road was shut down just before 7 a.m. on October 26 but opened a short time later.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garage#Texas A M University
fullertonobserver.com

Public safety concerning City parking structures

The public parking structures and downtown area surveillance cameras have been out of order for nearly two years. The City Council unanimously approved $1.4 million for a new camera system at the October 5 meeting. The police department is hopeful that the cameras will be installed before the end of the year. In the meantime, according to police, other measures are being employed to protect the area.
FULLERTON, CA
Quad-Cities Times

No injuries reported in Davenport garage fire

No one was injured in a garage fire Tuesday night in Davenport, according to a news release from the Davenport Fire Department. The fire department responded to the 2400 block of Carey Avenue around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. A detached garage was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes.
DAVENPORT, IA
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Park reopening after storm

Nichols Park in South Jacksonville reopened Wednesday after being closed for safety reasons after a storm Sunday downed trees and power lines. People are asked to use caution while walking or driving through because there still may be debris.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Road reopens after flooding

UPDATE (2 p.m. 10/27/21) — The road is now open through the preserve. Officials said the water has receded and the barricades have been removed. MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Forest Preserve District posted to Facebook Tuesday morning, announcing that the road through Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve is closed for the day. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
Victoria Advocate

Fire at Edna home destroys storage garage, no injuries reported

A storage garage at an Edna home near a hospital was destroyed in a fire Friday morning. The storage garage was close to the Jackson County Hospital District campus, which also houses the county’s emergency medical services station. However, hospital leaders said in a statement there was no damage and services would not be impacted as a result of the fire.
EDNA, TX
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Car lands on garage roof after crash

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A car ended up upside down on top of a garage early Thursday morning, after Wisconsin Rapids Police say the driver missed a curve. According to the OnFocus web site, it began on 8th Street, when the car’s driver attempted a burnout. While spinning its tires, the vehicle picked up speed and went toward a curve at the end of the road. That’s when the driver was unable to slow the car, missed the curve, and drove off the edge.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WHIO Dayton

Crews on scene with reported structure fire in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY — Crews are on the scene with a reported dwelling fire in Sidney, Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to respond to the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. >>1 shot, transported to Dayton hospital; Suspect still at large. News...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Calaveras Enterprise

Glencoe Humbug Creek Farm structure damaged in fire, no injuries reported

A fire in Glencoe on Monday damaged a private residence at the Humbug Creek Farm property on Highway 26. According to a report by Cal Fire, who assisted Central Calaveras Fire District with the call, the fire was contained on site and did not spread to other structures. There were no injuries reported.
GLENCOE, CA
KXII.com

How to help Kelly Square businesses after the fire

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Stores at Kelly Square are beginning to take the next steps to rebuild and re-open after the fire that broke out downtown Sherman on Sunday. The flames that night left several businesses in the rear end of Kelly Square devastated and many more dealing with smoke damage.
SHERMAN, TX
Connecticut Post

$4M Connecticut home has 132 acres of land with two 6-acre ponds

The home on 90 Route 148 in Killingworth has over 4,200 square feet of living space, but that doesn’t come close to the wide-open landscape the house sits on. Listed for $3.995 million, the Killingworth home has 132 acres of land and is bordered by a land conservation area as well as water company land, according to the listing. The expansive property also contains woods, walking trails and waterfalls, the listing notes, as well as a tennis court and two 6-acre ponds. The home itself overlooks Murray Pond, which the listing notes was previously the site of a “historic mill property dating back to the pre-Colonial period.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy