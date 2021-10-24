Century Square garage reopens after reports of structural concerns

A parking garage has reopened today after concerns over a possible "structural collapse" prompted authorities to close the building Saturday night until it was deemed safe to enter.

"The Century Square garage continues to receive annual inspections for structural safety but out of abundance of caution, it was inspected today by a licensed structural engineer whose report found no safety or structural concern," the management team said in a written statement sent to 25 News . "The garage has since reopened, and normal parking operations have resumed."

Reps said a patron reported what they thought was "structural concerns" to authorities in College Station.

The 60-acre development next to Texas A&M University's campus offers office space, retail shopping, fine dining and living spaces, according to its website .

The management team said the parking garage had its inspection as recently as July 2021 and was found to have no structural problems or safety concerns.

