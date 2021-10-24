Driver, passenger walk away from fiery crash with minor injuries

The crash caused a temporary shut-down of the highway but only minor injuries, authorities said. Photo by Martin County Fire Rescue

An early Sunday morning crash that shut down parts of Interstate 95 near the Kanner Highway exit in Martin County ended up with the vehicle flipping over a guardrail and catching fire, rescue workers said.

However, both the driver and a passenger walked away from the crash with only minor injuries.

Martin County sheriff’s deputies and Martin County Fire Rescue personnel were able to rescue and treat the driver and passenger. A video of the aftermath of the crash is online here .