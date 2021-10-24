CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Driver, passenger walk away from fiery crash with minor injuries

Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HftA9_0cbI2IhV00

The crash caused a temporary shut-down of the highway but only minor injuries, authorities said. Photo by Martin County Fire Rescue

An early Sunday morning crash that shut down parts of Interstate 95 near the Kanner Highway exit in Martin County ended up with the vehicle flipping over a guardrail and catching fire, rescue workers said.

However, both the driver and a passenger walked away from the crash with only minor injuries.

Martin County sheriff’s deputies and Martin County Fire Rescue personnel were able to rescue and treat the driver and passenger. A video of the aftermath of the crash is online here .


Get our free newsletter delivered every morning with straight facts on the top stories shaping the Treasure Coast.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Martin County, FL
Accidents
Martin County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Accident#Martin County Fire Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Social media threats did not apply to Martin County schools, officials said

Twice in the past week, threats about violence in schools have been posted on social media. Photo by Getty Images. For the second time in less than a week, law enforcement officials have investigated posts on social media that involved threats of potential violence in schools. In both cases, the threats originated outside local districts and appeared not to involve local schools, investigators said.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Fort Pierce

Detectives are looking for a white late model Dodge Journey with a missing passenger side mirror. Photo provided by SLCSO. Investigators with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a newer model white Dodge Journey in connection with a drive-by shooting that sent the driver of a passing car to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds on Friday evening.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Remains found in Fellsmere lot identified as missing man

The remains, found on Oct. 8, have been identified as those of missing Fellsmere man Marty Ray Crawford Jr. Photo from Fellsmere Police Department. Human remains that were discovered Oct. 8 in a vacant lot in Fellsmere have been identified as belonging to Marty Ray Crawford, 34, who was reported missing on Oct. 19, authorities said.
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Port Saint Lucie, FL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our local Knowhere newsroom publishes the Treasure Coast Brief, a free daily email that helps you get informed in five minutes each morning. The TC Brief covers water quality, weather, development, traffic, government, schools and much more across Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. We also highlight inspiring community leaders, upcoming events, and opportunities to get involved with local organizations. You can visit KnowhereNews.com/TC to learn more about our newsroom and see a breaking news timeline. Please reach out to us if you have any thoughts on how we can better serve your community!

 https://Knowherenews.com/TC

Comments / 0

Community Policy