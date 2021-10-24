Viral threat about 'Central High School' not connected to local school

The general threat at “central high school” was not specific to a particular community or school, investigators said. Photo by Getty Images

A threat of violence at “central high school” that has been circulating around the country on social media does not appear to be associated with Fort Pierce Central High school, authorities said.

The threat alleging that violence would take place at a school today was sent to numerous communities around Florida and the U.S., investigators said. The messages were traced to three people in St. Joseph, Missouri, who have been arrested, authorities said.

“Detectives have researched this social media post and found it to have been sent to numerous communities around the state and nation,” said St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Brian Hester. “We have found no credible connection to St. Lucie County or to our Central High School.

As a precaution, additional sheriff’s office personnel will be onsite today at Fort Pierce Central High School to reassure parents, students and school staff, Hester said.