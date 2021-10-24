Algorithms put a 'thumb on the scale,' eliciting emotional responses

Op. Cope: An Algorithmic Opera invokes mystery based on its title alone. When you discover Jae Shim’s documentary discusses the possibilities of artificial intelligence creating beautiful symphonies, moving poems, and magnificent paintings, the film becomes equal parts Blade Runner and Score: A Film Music Documentary (at least in philosophy). As early as the 1980s, the notion of using algorithms to create art has sparked controversy throughout the art, music, and poetry scenes. Director Shim and experimental composer David Cope seek to expand your minds and answer burning questions about the marriage of artistic expression and technological advancement.
