Mahomes cleared after concussion check, Chiefs lose to Titans 27-3

By The Associated Press, Daniel Fair
KSN News
 9 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/KSNW) — The Kansas City Chiefs struggled Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The final score was 3-27. The loss also came with a possible injury to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

This was the first time Patrick Mahomes had trailed by 27 at halftime and the third-largest halftime deficit for the Chiefs since 1991. It was the worst since the Chiefs trailed Pittsburgh 29-0 at the half on Oct. 2, 2016, and only the eighth time in franchise history that Kansas City had trailed by 27 or more at the half.

Mahomes was slow to get up after taking a knee to his head on the fourth sack by Denico Autry. He went to the medical tent and didn’t return with Chad Henne replacing him late. He finished with 206 yards passing and 35 yards rushing.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Mahomes cleared the concussion protocols and will play Nov. 1 against the Giants. But Reid chose not to put Mahomes back in for the Chiefs’ final drive. Mahomes said he felt fine.

“You get hit pretty hard, sometimes you just want to lay there,” Mahomes said. “Plus it was fourth down. … It was a disappointing day and disappointing way it ended.”

The Chiefs (3-4) have lost two of three and dropped to 1-4 in the AFC this season. They also were held to their fewest points since a 38-3 loss to Denver on Dec. 30, 2012.

The Titans forced three turnovers — two by Mahomes — that they turned into 10 points. Autry had two of the Titans’ four sacks.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ntNPI_0cbI0op300
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IAd7i_0cbI0op300
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles as Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) closes in during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Byard tackled Mahomes and caused a fumble which was removed by the Titans. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SZOqw_0cbI0op300
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped up after being sacked by the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
  Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws as he his hit by Tennessee Titans linebacker Ola Adeniyi (92) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A9tGA_0cbI0op300
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lies on the field after being hit in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qsBFE_0cbI0op300
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is helped up by Mike Remmers (75) after Mahomes was hit in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytrNq_0cbI0op300
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) slowly gets up after being hit in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0Zar_0cbI0op300
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped off the field after being hit in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WUgSz_0cbI0op300
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaves the field after a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Kansas City won the toss and deferred. The Titans didn’t look back despite three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan sitting out with a concussion.

The Titans went up-tempo with Tannehill spreading the ball around to 2020 Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown and seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones. Derrick Henry, the NFL’s rushing leader, finished the drive out of the wildcat, throwing a 5-yard pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt for the7-0 lead.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree, Tennessee’s biggest free agent signee, got his first sack this season to end the Chiefs’ opening drive.

Tannehill drove the Titans 97 yards on the ensuing drive, highlighted by a 46-yard throw to Brown initially ruled an incompletion. Titans coach Mike Vrabel won his challenge, and Tannehill finished the drive with a24-yard TD pass to Brown, who had been dealing with food poisoning all week.

After linebacker Rashaan Evans’ interception, Tannehill ran for a 2-yard TD and a 24-0 lead. Randy Bullock added his second field goal off Mahomes’ fumble for the 27-0 lead.

MAHOMES’ TURNOVERS

Mahomes has been intercepted in six straight games, the longest stretch of his career. He had 11 interceptions combined over 2019 and 2020 and has nine this season. His fumble with 1:46 left in the first half was his second this season, giving him 11 turnovers for the season.

That’s the most Mahomes has ever had in a single season even countingthe playoffs. He had only nine in 17 games in 2019 and 10 in 18 games in 2020.

RARE COMPANY

Henry’s TD pass made him the second NFL player in the Super Bowl era to run for at least 10 TDs and throw a TD pass in his team’s first seven games. LaDainian Tomlinson was the first in 2005.

The running back’s first career TD pass came in a divisional playoff win over Baltimore in January 2020.

INJURIES

Titans left guard Roger Saffold hurt a thigh muscle in the first half but returned. Kendall Lamm, who started in Lewan’s place, hurt an ankle in the first half and didn’t return. He was replaced by Bobby Hart, signed Wednesday off Buffalo’s practice squad.

UP NEXT

Chiefs host the New York Giants in prime time on Nov. 1.

Titans start two-game road swing at Indianapolis next Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

twiceonsunday
9d ago

how convenient he gets injured after a blowout game. 😆😆😆😆😆

KSN News

