Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 15:59:00 Expires: 2021-11-03 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .A large north-northwest swell will steadily decline Wednesday. Surf may hold near warning levels through Wednesday. HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For north facing shores, surf 20 to 30 feet, lowering tonight to 18 to 24 feet Wednesday. For west facing shores, surf 18 to 22 feet, lowering to 12 to 16 ft Wednesday. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.
