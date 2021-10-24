CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-24 22:03:00 Expires: 2021-10-25 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dearborn; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 05:24:00 Expires: 2021-11-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Northeast Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie First Snow of the Season Creating Road Hazards The first accumulating snow of the season continues to quickly accumulate on roadways creating slushy areas. The snow has been reducing visibilities to less than three quarters of a mile at times in some of the heavier snow showers. Reports of motor vehicle accidents have been received here at the National Weather Service and motorists are urged to exercise caution when traveling this evening and overnight.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
#San Juan#Rip Currents
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 17:27:00 Expires: 2021-11-03 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and north central Puerto Rico . * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast and Southwestern Humboldt Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 1 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Door FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. The coldest temperatures will be in the southern part of the county, away from the bay and lake. * WHERE...Door County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Precautions should be taken to protect small plants and tender vegetation. Target Area: Carroll; Franklin; Madison FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Carroll, Madison and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...These conditions may kill plants and and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches...heaviest along highway M-28 and near Shingleton. * WHERE...Northern Schoolcraft County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna, Western Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Western Louisa FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Western Louisa, Eastern Louisa and Fluvanna Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Antrim, Crawford, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Otsego, Roscommon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Antrim; Crawford; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Otsego; Roscommon Localized bursts of heavier snowfall expected this evening Bursts of heavier snow are expected this evening along the US-131 and I-75 corridors this evening. Visibilities below 1 mile and slippery road conditions with a wet and slushy snow accumulation will slow travel down in spots. Be aware of the possibility of rapidly deteriorating road conditions if traveling this evening.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 01:48:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-02 10:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY CANCELLED Heavy rainfall has diminished across the islands. However, the threat of widespread showers will continue into tonight. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect. UA FAAMUTAINA FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA MO ALA-VAI OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 853 TAEAO ASO LUA NOVEMA 2 2021 ...UA FAAMUTAINA le FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA MO ALA-VAI O timuga mamafa ua fa`aitiitia i luga o le atunu`u. Peita`i, o le fa`amata`u o timuga o lo`o tumau pea e oo i le po nanei. O lea o lo`o tumau pea le Nofo Va`ava`aia mo Tafega ma Lologa.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cumberland, Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna, Goochland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cumberland; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Goochland; Western Louisa FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Western Louisa, Eastern Louisa and Fluvanna Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 1 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 21:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake First Snow of the Season Creating Road Hazards The first accumulating snow of the season continues to quickly accumulate on roadways creating slushy areas. The snow has been reducing visibilities to less than three quarters of a mile at times in some of the heavier snow showers. Reports of motor vehicle accidents have been received here at the National Weather Service and motorists are urged to exercise caution when traveling this evening and overnight.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Maui Central Valley North by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 15:59:00 Expires: 2021-11-03 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .A large north-northwest swell will steadily decline Wednesday. Surf may hold near warning levels through Wednesday. HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For north facing shores, surf 20 to 30 feet, lowering tonight to 18 to 24 feet Wednesday. For west facing shores, surf 18 to 22 feet, lowering to 12 to 16 ft Wednesday. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Central Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northern Washington; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis October 2021 Climate Narrative for Northern/Eastern Maine October 2021 was much warmer than average with below to around average total precipitation and no measurable snowfall. All of our climate sites averaged about 5 degrees above the 1991- 2020 climate norms. The following are monthly average temperatures (deg F) and rankings for each site compared to all time record warmest Octobers and varying lengths of record: ...2021... ...All Time Record... ...Records Began Caribou 49.9 2nd 51.4 from 2017 1939 Houlton 49.9 2nd 51.3 from 2017 1948 Millinocket 51.3 3rd 52.9 from 2017 1902 Bangor 53.1 4th 55.5 from 2017 1925 The warmest portion of the month was between the 11th and 23rd with the rest of the month featuring slightly below to slightly above normal temps. Warmest high temps occurred on the 12th and 13th with all climate sites reaching the mid to upper 70s. The coldest lows of upper 20s to lower 30s occurred mostly on the mornings of the 28th-30th. The consistent warmth of this month and little in the way of significantly below average temperature days resulted in delayed fall tree colors and very late first freezes for our region as exemplified by Caribou`s new latest first freeze set on the 25th this month which was 8 days later than the prior latest first freeze recorded on October 17th 1970. Total precipitation for the month ranged from about 60 percent of average across northern and inland eastern areas upwards to 120 percent of average across western inland and Downeast areas. Most days this month were dry or featured little in the way of precipitation, with major rainfall events occurring on the 16th/17th and 30/31st contributing to the lion share of the total precipitation of this month. Warm temperatures prevented any accumulating snowfall events across all except the highest (uninhabited) portions of the region, not very unusual for October given very low snowfall averages. What was unusual was that there were even hardly any flurries this month, which normally occurs by the latter half of October, especially across the north. The Climate Prediction Center`s outlook for the month of November is calling for somewhat increased odds of above average temperature and slightly above average odds of above average precipitation for our region. Normal November temps for the 1991-2020 period for Northern (Downeast) Maine are lows of lower to mid 20s (upper 20s to around 30) and highs of upper 30s to lower 40s (mid to upper 40s). Normal November total precipitation for the entire region is around 3.50 inches with normal snowfall ranging from 2 to 4 inches over Downeast areas upwards to around 12 inches across far northern areas.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME

